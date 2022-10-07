The elevator at the Astor Building, which houses 66 apartments in the top six stories, has been down since late last week, causing concerns for tenants with mobility issues.
Paul Caruana, the owner of the building — the tallest downtown — said the generator needs to be rebuilt and that he is doing all he can to expedite the work.
He said he was notified on Friday that it could take up to three weeks to restore service if the part can be rebuilt locally, but it could take longer if the work has to be completed out-of-state.
"It's regularly maintained as a part of an ongoing maintenance contract, but still things break and this was a major one," he said in a text message.
Caruana has an annual contract with the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority that subsidizes 48 of the units for low-income residents, some of whom are seniors and people with disabilities.
This summer, he opted to transition out of a federal program that subsidizes the units by next July, which means the units can be rented at market rate after a tenant in the program moves out.
Caruana said having a single elevator in the building is "a huge concern," especially when there are tenants who have disabilities. He said help is being offered to people with disabilities and signs are being posted to keep tenants informed.
He said he is also moving someone into a vacant unit who can be available during the day, nights and weekends to help residents who need the support.
The housing authority faced a similar situation earlier this year with a building it owns near downtown.
The sole elevator at Owens-Adair, a four-story, 46-unit affordable housing complex for seniors and people with disabilities at 15th and Exchange streets, was out for six weeks after a power outage in June.
The housing authority had to wait for the elevator company to fabricate the part needed to restore operations to the elevator.
Elissa Gertler, the housing authority’s executive director, told The Astorian in July that the company had initially promised a three-week timeline to deliver the part and restore service, but that the age of the elevator and global supply chain issues caused a delay.
Gertler said that when she found out about the elevator outage at the Astor Building, the housing authority submitted a report to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in an effort to get the federal agency to intervene. However, she said, it did not qualify as an issue the agency could intervene on.
She said she has been offering suggestions to the property owner, and is concerned about the tenants in the building who are subsidized by the housing authority.
Given the experience at the Owens-Adair, Gertler added that it could take time for the repairs to be made.
Ultimately, she said, it took intervention from U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici to expedite the process to restore elevator service at the Owens-Adair.
Gertler said the congresswoman reached out to the housing authority after she was contacted by a resident, and that her support helped.
"Without a working elevator, many of the apartment’s residents struggled to do everyday tasks like grocery shopping and picking up prescriptions," Bonamici, an Oregon Democrat, said in a statement. "Thankfully, my office was able to work with Northwest Oregon Housing Authority and County Commissioner Pam Wev to expedite the elevator’s repair. I also would like to give credit and thanks to the staff at Clatsop Community Action who helped deliver essential items to residents while the elevator was down."