The elevator at the Astor Building, which houses 66 apartments in the top six stories, has been down since late last week, causing concerns for tenants with mobility issues.

Paul Caruana, the owner of the building — the tallest downtown — said the generator needs to be rebuilt and that he is doing all he can to expedite the work.

Astor Building
