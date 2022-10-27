The sole elevator at the Astor Building — Astoria's tallest building — has been repaired after failing nearly three weeks ago.

Paul Caruana, the owner of the building, which houses 66 apartments in the top six stories, said the generator had to be rebuilt. He said he was given an estimate of two to three weeks to restore service, and called almost daily to ensure the timeline was met. 

The Astor Building is on 14th Street downtown.

