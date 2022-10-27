The sole elevator at the Astor Building — Astoria's tallest building — has been repaired after failing nearly three weeks ago.
Paul Caruana, the owner of the building, which houses 66 apartments in the top six stories, said the generator had to be rebuilt. He said he was given an estimate of two to three weeks to restore service, and called almost daily to ensure the timeline was met.
"We did everything we could to expedite it," Caruana said.
The generator was lifted onto the roof by crane on Tuesday, he said, and the elevator was back in operation later that day.
While the elevator was down, he said tenants were notified of progress through written notices.
Someone was made available seven days a week to help residents with groceries and other needs.
Caruana said there was not an overwhelming request for help, and that to his knowledge, no one was unable to use the stairs.
Caruana maintains an annual contract with the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority that subsidizes 48 of the units for low-income residents, some of whom are seniors and people with disabilities.
This summer, he opted to transition out of the federal program that subsidizes the units by next July. That means the units can be rented at market rate after a tenant in the program moves out.
The housing authority also had an elevator outage earlier this year at the Owens-Adair, a four-story, 46-unit affordable housing complex for seniors and people with disabilities near downtown.
The building's sole elevator was out for six weeks while the housing authority waited for the elevator company to fabricate the part needed to restore operations.
Ultimately, the agency said, it took intervention from U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici to expedite the process and get the elevator repaired.