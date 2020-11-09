The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has suspended elk-feeding tours at the Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tours typically run from December through February, allowing visitors to feed Roosevelt elk from wagons.
“Given current COVID-19 restrictions and the inability to practice social distancing on the wagons used on the tour, ODFW determined it cannot conduct a quality elk-feeding tour while maintaining the safety of participants, staff and volunteer hosts this season,” the state said in a statement.
Staff will continue to provide supplemental feed to elk in areas around Jewell Meadows for viewing opportunities. Feeding will be closer to viewing areas on weekends.
Visitors are advised to maintain social distancing, wear facial coverings and take all usual precautions against the virus. While the wildlife area is open to the public, the state office there remains closed to visitors.
