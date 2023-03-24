Elk
Buy Now

A regional collaborative is exploring ways to contain elk herds.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

A strategy to manage urban elk herds on the North Coast has begun to take shape, with some cities looking to implement culling.

In 2021, a number of local leaders and stakeholders — designated as the Clatsop Plains Elk Collaborative — signed off on a declaration of cooperation to handle issues with elk.

Tags