A strategy to manage urban elk herds on the North Coast has begun to take shape, with some cities looking to implement culling.
In 2021, a number of local leaders and stakeholders — designated as the Clatsop Plains Elk Collaborative — signed off on a declaration of cooperation to handle issues with elk.
The group, which includes Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer, former Seaside Mayor Jay Barber, Gearhart City Administrator Chad Sweet, former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, state officials, timberland managers, biologists and more, reconvened Wednesday at Camp Rilea to provide updates, outline priorities and discuss fundraising.
The project has been led by Oregon Solutions, an effort through Portland State University that tackles projects statewide. Moving forward, the project will be passed on to the Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce.
Much of the concern around elk-related issues has centered in Clatsop Plains, an area near Warrenton and Gearhart that has increasingly been developed. Growing interactions between elk and humans in Clatsop Plains and across Clatsop County sparked concerns about safety, habituation and property damage.
“I can tell you from a geographic perspective that the elk problem continues to proliferate,” Johnson said. “ … It’s getting to be, I think, a sort of metastasizing problem and I think what we’re doing here can set a leadership role.”
Balensifer said there has been an uptick in incidents between elk and humans in Warrenton, and that the city has begun to crack down on violators of an ordinance which prohibits feeding elk.
Balensifer also said the city plans to move forward with an elk management resolution to address the issue inside and outside city limits. The plan will include culling —the reduction of a wild animal population by selective slaughter — an approach that often faces backlash.
Other elements of the plan will include education on elk safety, a collaring system to track elk, improved signs and more. The Oregon Department of Transportation, which has committed $500,000 to the project, is looking at adding recognition technology to prevent collisions between vehicles and elk on highways.
“I think it’s important to note that part of this effort wasn’t simply to cull elk, it was also to train humans about how they can safely coexist with elk,” Balensifer said. “ … Eradication isn’t the goal. It’s peaceful coexistence as best as we can, and that’s got to do with training our habits, not just their habits.”
Balensifer said that the city will only do a portion of culling at a time and will analyze the problem as it goes.
“We’re not talking about hunting seasons in the city of Warrenton, that’s not what we’re talking about at all,” he said. “This is more of a biological study than anything else.”
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, which had several representatives at the meeting, has a number of required steps a city has to take before it can start culling elk. In addition to implementing a “no feeding” ordinance, a city must pass a resolution declaring a public nuisance and then receive a permit from the department before a more specific plan is crafted in collaboration.
The state designates when and how many elk will be culled, while the city identifies areas and determines agents to conduct the work.
The state also requires that every killed animal must be salvaged and donated to a food bank or charitable organization. Clatsop Community Action, a social services agency that provides food, housing and energy assistance, has engaged in the process and is interested in receiving the meat, but is in need of more funding to expand freezer space.
Gearhart has expressed interest in following Warrenton’s plans for active management. Sweet said the city is also interested in potentially pursuing an elk corridor.
While Balensifer said the number of elk culled is ultimately contingent on discussions and planning with the state, Manuel Padilla, a project manager for Oregon Solutions who has helped lead the project, said one low-range estimate was about 80 to 100 animals, with the higher end being around 350.
According to several group members, some private citizens have expressed interest in helping fund the project.
“There are a number of Portland people that have homes in Gearhart that have either private foundations or significant personal wealth and are interested in trying to help,” Johnson said.
Tim Boyle, the chief executive officer of Columbia Sportswear, is interested in committing substantial funds once action on the plan is taken, Barber said.
The Samuel S. Johnson Foundation, a foundation run by Johnson and named after her late father, has also contributed funds, and Johnson said more assistance will be on the way.