An Elsie woman was killed after driving into a power pole near milepost 7 on U.S. Highway 26 early late Sunday evening.
Around 10:45 p.m., Amy Hart, 48, was travelling eastbound on Highway 26 before driving off the roadway, where she struck a ditch, launched into the air and struck a power pole, according to Oregon State Police.
Hart was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed and the fact she was not wearing a seat belt were contributing factors, according to police.
The crash and fallen power lines closed the highway for about three hours.
