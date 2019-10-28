A test of the ClatsopALERTS! emergency notification system will take place on Wednesday.
The test will send messages to residential and business landline phones, cellphones, email addresses and social media sites registered with the system.
Clatsop County plans to have quarterly tests.
The message will ask recipients to acknowledge receipt, but not to call 911.
