The State Marine Board will hold a one-day class for people seeking an Oregon boater education card.
Registration starts at 7:45 a.m. on June 1 in the upstairs conference room of Englund Marine & Industrial Supply at 95 Hamburg Ave. in Astoria. The class runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., including a lunch break, and costs $10.
The boater education card is issued for life and honored by all states.
For more information or to reserve a spot, call Jerry Ostermiller at 503-791-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.