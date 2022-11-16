EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group have partnered to launch Rediscover Oregon, a streaming channel featuring continuous video content focused on regional travel throughout the state.
The platform will focus on trip ideas, recreation and dining guides produced by local content creators in different regions, including Astoria, Portland, Bend, the Willamette Valley, Medford and more.
The channel can be accessed through multiple television streaming platforms, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and more, as well as at www.rediscoveror.com
EO Media Group is the owner of The Astorian, Seaside Signal and Chinook Observer, among other newspapers.
“We hope this encourages Oregonians and visitors to fan out and explore our home state, to get a better understanding of what we have to offer and why people choose to live here,” said Heidi Wright, the chief operating officer for EO Media Group and publisher of The Bulletin in Bend.
“Coming out of the pandemic, Oregon residents are eager once again to rediscover all the wonders in their own backyards. That makes this the optimum time to launch this channel and remind people why Oregon is a special place to live or visit,” said Mark Garber, the president of Pamplin Media Group. “Our partnership with EO Media Group allows us collectively to promote every corner of the state.”