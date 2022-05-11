City Manager Brett Estes announced Wednesday he will step down after accepting a job with the state.
Estes, the former community development director and assistant city manager in Astoria, was hired in 2007 and took the helm in 2014 when former City Manager Paul Benoit resigned.
His last day is July 4.
Estes said he will focus on wrapping up projects and bridging the gap while the City Council searches for a new city manager. He has accepted a job as the North Coast regional representative for the state Department of Land Conservation and Development.
While Estes said he was not searching for a new job, the position piqued his interest. A longtime planner, Estes said the new role gives him the opportunity to focus on planning-related issues and remain on the North Coast.
“I have truly enjoyed working with the citizens of Astoria during my tenure with the city in tackling sticky issues while at the same time achieving many community goals,” Estes said in a statement. “We have a great, hardworking staff whom I have had the pleasure to work alongside over the years; and I’ve had the pleasure of working with a number of dedicated elected and appointed individuals who are focused on making Astoria a better place.”
Mayor Bruce Jones praised Estes’ leadership, calling him “extraordinarily effective and competent in overseeing the complete range of city operations.”
“I rely on his deep expertise and background knowledge of myriad issues, ranging from personnel and finance to state infrastructure funding and economic development,” Jones said. “He has always provided wise counsel during my 5 ½ years on the City Council. While I am deeply disappointed to lose him, I am glad for his new opportunity and wish him the very best.”
The City Council will consider the selection of an executive recruitment firm and possibly appoint an interim city manager.
“As we have seen with other cities in recent years, the market for highly qualified individuals is extremely tight,” Jones said. “The rapid escalation of housing prices makes outside recruitment even more difficult.”
Jones added, “the council will focus on its annual goals, and prioritize to keep key initiatives, particularly code changes related to housing density and the Port of Astoria waterfront master plan, moving forward despite the transition in leadership.”
In Astoria, the city manager runs day-to-day operations. The City Council supervises the city manager and sets policy.
Estes’ time in Astoria has been marked by rapid renewal.
In recent years, the city has focused on improving the local economy, livability and quality of life concerns by addressing issues such as homelessness, housing and child care.
This year, the city and the Port adopted a waterfront master plan to redevelop the area between Pier 1 and the Astoria Bridge in Uniontown. The plan is a joint effort to strengthen Astoria’s working waterfront and provide living-wage jobs.
When Estes began as the city’s community development director, his first task was to develop a Riverfront Vision Plan that addressed issues and concerns about development along the Columbia River.
“That was really the first time having to dive in to some tough, sticky issues and really be able to get to understand the various perspectives and sides to land use and development within Astoria,” Estes said. “I think working through that project, when I first came on, really set the tone for really kind of understanding the community and really appreciating the people here.”
Estes said the city has worked to maintain Astoria’s authenticity during times of change and keep it a place that is appreciated by locals.
He pointed to a mantra that things in Astoria are done “for locals first, and if visitors like it, even better.”
“I really appreciate that perspective,” Estes said. “And that’s something that I really felt was important to be able to do in my work as community development director and city manager.”