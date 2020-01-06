Traffic delays are expected on the New Youngs Bay Bridge in Astoria during nights this week.
There will be single-lane closures with a pilot car controlling two-way traffic from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Drivers can expect 20-minute delays during these times.
The repairs are part of a bridge repair project.
