Two candidates for Astoria’s long-vacant community development director post will be introduced at a public meet-and-greet event on July 30.
The event will give the community a chance to meet the candidates and ask questions ahead of a round of formal interviews. The candidates’ names will be released at the event.
An event had been scheduled for earlier in the month but was postponed after the candidates asked for additional time to prepare for the public interview process and gather information about Astoria.
City Manager Brett Estes has struggled to fill the community development director position since Kevin Cronin left the job nearly two years ago. Estes has come close to making a hire several times, but people withdrew their names for personal reasons.
The City Council approved a pay bump for the position, following a recommendation from the recruiting company Estes hired to help with the search. Estes said one hurdle has been when a candidate, moving from a more urban area, has a spouse who may struggle to find comparable employment on the North Coast.
The meet-and-greet event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Clatsop Community College, Columbia Hall, Room 219, 1651 Lexington Ave.
