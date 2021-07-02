  • Great Puffin Watch (part of Cannon Beach’s Fireworks-Free Fourth of July): 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday to Sunday at Haystack Rock
  • Ocean Park Fourth of July photos: Friday to Sunday throughout Ocean Park, Washington
  • Firecracker 5K Walk/Run: 9 a.m. Saturday at the Port of Ilwaco (race-day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and costs $35 per person ages 15 and older)
  • Port of Ilwaco “Feel the Thunder” fireworks show: Starts at dusk on Saturday at the Port of Ilwaco
  • Gearhart Fourth of July parade: 11 a.m. Sunday along Marion Way to Pacific Way
  • Live music and food trucks at The SEA Crab House: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at Pier 12 in Astoria
  • Live music, ax throwing and games at the Seaside Outlets: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in the outlets parking lot
  • Warrenton Fourth of July parade: 3 p.m. Sunday along Main Avenue to the U.S. Post Office off Ninth Street
  • Fort George Brewery party featuring live music by The Hackles, Bart Budwig and The Sam Stoners: 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday at the Astoria Riverwalk
  • Fourth of July Astoria fireworks: 10 p.m. Sunday at the Astoria Riverwalk
  • Grassroots Garbage Gang cleanup: 9:30 a.m. Monday at Long Beach, Washington, beach approaches
  • 15th annual Treasure the Beach Seaside Cleanup: 8 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Seaside turnarounds off the Promenade at 12th Avenue and Avenue U

