- Great Puffin Watch (part of Cannon Beach’s Fireworks-Free Fourth of July): 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday to Sunday at Haystack Rock
- Ocean Park Fourth of July photos: Friday to Sunday throughout Ocean Park, Washington
- Firecracker 5K Walk/Run: 9 a.m. Saturday at the Port of Ilwaco (race-day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and costs $35 per person ages 15 and older)
- Port of Ilwaco “Feel the Thunder” fireworks show: Starts at dusk on Saturday at the Port of Ilwaco
- Gearhart Fourth of July parade: 11 a.m. Sunday along Marion Way to Pacific Way
- Live music and food trucks at The SEA Crab House: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at Pier 12 in Astoria
- Live music, ax throwing and games at the Seaside Outlets: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in the outlets parking lot
- Warrenton Fourth of July parade: 3 p.m. Sunday along Main Avenue to the U.S. Post Office off Ninth Street
- Fort George Brewery party featuring live music by The Hackles, Bart Budwig and The Sam Stoners: 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday at the Astoria Riverwalk
- Fourth of July Astoria fireworks: 10 p.m. Sunday at the Astoria Riverwalk
- Grassroots Garbage Gang cleanup: 9:30 a.m. Monday at Long Beach, Washington, beach approaches
- 15th annual Treasure the Beach Seaside Cleanup: 8 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Seaside turnarounds off the Promenade at 12th Avenue and Avenue U
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Mystery boat at Fort Stevens may tell many tales
- Warrenton requires anti-harassment training after email exchange over gender pronouns
- Death: June 26, 2021
- Surfer dies after being found in the water near Short Sand Beach
- Death: June 29, 2021
- Tension emerges over county land use planning
- State to lift most virus restrictions
- Executive director to remain at Liberty Theatre
- Man arrested after disturbance and high-speed chase in Warrenton
- Fatal crash closes Highway 101 south of Warrenton