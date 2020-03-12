Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide ban on large gatherings of more than 250 people to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Below are confirmed events that are canceled on the North Coast.
Thursday/Clatsop County Job and Career Fair
Thursday through Saturday/Oregon School Activities Association state basketball tournaments (The Astoria girls basketball team was slated to play La Grande on Thursday at Forest Grove High School)
Friday/Author Marianne Monson reading at Cannon Beach Library
Saturday/Women Interested in Going to School Wings (WINGS) conference at Clatsop Community College
Saturday through Sunday/Sip and Savor in Seaside (organizers plan to reschedule later this year)
Wednesday/David Jacobs-Strain with Bob Beach at the Peninsula Performing Arts Center
Wednesday/Seaside Chamber of Commerce Good Morning Seaside and Business After Hours
March 20-22/25th anniversary for the Peninsula Quilt Guild
March 21/Oregon Hunters Association annual banquet fundraiser
March 21/Pouring at the Coast at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center (postponed)
March 27-29/Oregon Ghost Conference at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center
March 28/Jane Barnes Revue in Astoria (postponed)
April 20-23/MHAO – Peerpocalypse Conference at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center
April 24-25/Oregon Scholastic Chess Federation Tournament at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center
