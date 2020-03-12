Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide ban on large gatherings of more than 250 people to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Below are confirmed events that are canceled on the North Coast.

  • Thursday/Clatsop County Job and Career Fair

  • Thursday through Saturday/Oregon School Activities Association state basketball tournaments (The Astoria girls basketball team was slated to play La Grande on Thursday at Forest Grove High School)

  • Friday/Author Marianne Monson reading at Cannon Beach Library 

  • Saturday/Women Interested in Going to School Wings (WINGS) conference at Clatsop Community College

  • Saturday through Sunday/Sip and Savor in Seaside (organizers plan to reschedule later this year)

  • Wednesday/David Jacobs-Strain with Bob Beach at the Peninsula Performing Arts Center

  • Wednesday/Seaside Chamber of Commerce Good Morning Seaside and Business After Hours

  • March 20-22/25th anniversary for the Peninsula Quilt Guild

  • March 21/Oregon Hunters Association annual banquet fundraiser

  • March 21/Pouring at the Coast at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center (postponed)

  • March 27-29/Oregon Ghost Conference at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center

  • March 28/Jane Barnes Revue in Astoria (postponed)

  • April 20-23/MHAO – Peerpocalypse Conference at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center

  • April 24-25/Oregon Scholastic Chess Federation Tournament at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center

