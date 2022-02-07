WARRENTON — Although Mason DeVos was originally drawn to the Boy Scouts by the “cool patches,” the organization has taken on much more meaning to him since his rise among the ranks.
With membership numbers of the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of the USA in steep decline, DeVos, a freshman at Warrenton High School, worries other kids won’t pick up the valuable skills and lessons he learned.
“In Boy Scouts, they teach a lot of survival skills, but they also teach a lot of real-life skills,” he said. “If kids nowadays aren’t getting those real-life skills, they won’t be prepared for the future.”
School and other activities may also teach life skills, DeVos said, but the Boy Scouts are able to go more in-depth while offering an engaging experience.
While the downward trend of Boy Scout membership traces back further than the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide sexual abuse controversy, the organization – like many other social and civic clubs – has seen a significant drop in membership over the past two years. The Boy Scouts reportedly lost hundreds of thousands of members just through the first year of the pandemic.
DeVos, as a senior patrol leader of Troop 509, is doing what he can to build back some of the membership along the North Coast.
He convinced several of his friends to join. A booth his troop set up at Warrenton’s Fall Festival brought a few more recruits in, as well.
His efforts earned him a recruitment badge, one of the many that fill out Devos’ uniform. Others include first aid, Native American lore, chemistry, shoemaking and emergency preparedness.
When the Boy Scouts went remote as the virus raged across the world, DeVos earned another badge. He pitched a tent in his backyard and camped for 50 straight days – one of the rarer feats among his fellow scouts.
While his 50-day streak is impressive, he does not think it takes a special person to join the club.
“I think anyone could really become a Boy Scout,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a matter of people being able to and not able to, it’s a matter of wanting to develop yourself.”
While DeVos praises the hands-on skills, as well as the history and survival lessons he has learned during his time as a Boy Scout over the past six years, he sees more value in something else.
“I’d say the most (valuable) thing I’ve learned out of it all is definitely leadership,” he said. “ ... And managing people and teamwork.”
DeVos hopes to take those leadership skills into the military, where the designation of Eagle Scout is helpful for placement. DeVos is a Life Scout, just one rank below.
DeVos thinks the values of being a Boy Scout ultimately come down to one thing – community, which is why he is determined to see membership numbers climb back up.
“Do a good turn daily,” DeVos said, quoting the organization’s slogan. “Do something good for the community.”