On most days, Naimi Koskelo prefers to avoid being the center of attention. But as she prepared to celebrate her 100th birthday, out came a sash and a bedazzled crown.
"That's good," she said as she adjusted her crown.
Koskelo has lived at Clatsop Care Health & Rehabilitation Center since 2021. She loves completing one of the many jigsaw puzzles she's collected and playing bingo with other residents.
Like many in Astoria, Koskelo has roots in Finland. She was born on Feb. 9, 1923, in Turku. She spent her childhood there and remembers visiting many cultural sites around Finland's oldest city.
"That's the church and that's the castle that is a museum now," she said as she pointed to pictures of landmarks in her hometown scattered around her room. "When we were little kids, we used to go there and see it."
In November 1952, Koskelo immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island.
"I landed in New York and then the presidential election was the next day," she said. "(Dwight) Eisenhower was elected."
Koskelo lived with her aunt in New York for two weeks before she began her four-day journey to Astoria by bus. Koskelo recalls paying 25 cents each time she wanted a neck towel on the bus changes.
"We had to sleep on the buses, and the most time these buses would go would be for two hours," she said.
When Koskelo finally arrived in Astoria around Thanksgiving, she had a place to stay with her sister, Viola, who had already been living here. Soon after, she started her first job in Astoria at St. Mary's Hospital and then transferred after a few months to the Astoria Telephone Co.
"Number please," is what she would have to say on repeat to transfer the caller to their desired location. She worked the switchboards for almost 10 years before the technology changed and she was laid off in 1962.
While she was working at the telephone company, her sister introduced her to Elmer Koskelo one day on the street. They met again at a New Year's Eve party in 1953 and immediately clicked.
The two were married in 1955. Naimi was introduced to the Koskelo family business — the Finnish sauna in Uniontown. Once she was laid off from the telephone company, she began to run the sauna full time with her husband.
"I would get the laundry cleaned, swept and vacuumed," she said. "I would also take people to their rooms and make sure the dressing rooms were in order."
She saw many faces at the sauna until the couple sold the business in 1976.
The couple then bought a house on Lewis and Clark Road. After Elmer died in 1997, Naimi lived alone for about 14 years before deciding to go to Clatsop Care Retirement Village.
Along with it being her 100th birthday, Koskelo was given the honor of being a 70-year Finnish Brotherhood member and was awarded a pin.
"I don't know of many people who have reached that many years," she said.
After her birthday party, her family took her out to Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton to visit the markers for her husband, sister and others close to her, then to get a shrimp meal at Bridgewater Bistro and to see the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park.