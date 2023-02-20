On most days, Naimi Koskelo prefers to avoid being the center of attention. But as she prepared to celebrate her 100th birthday, out came a sash and a bedazzled crown.

"That's good," she said as she adjusted her crown.

Koskelo

Naimi Koskelo celebrated her 100th birthday this month.

Tags

Reporter

Kaila Mellos is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1724 or kmellos@dailyastorian.com.