A decade after getting sober, Nichole Crawford is often the first contact for prospective patients at Virtue at the Pointe, the new drug and alcohol treatment center in the former Astoria Pointe building in Uniontown.
The Astoria native oversees outreach and admissions for Milt Parham, the treatment center’s executive director and a local veteran of drug treatment who first hired Crawford eight years ago at another facility in Long Beach, Washington.
“A lot of the people that we deal with are just ready to make a change,” Crawford said. “Their life is unmanageable. They just can’t do it anymore. And then they reach out to us.”
Crawford speaks with family and friends, learning more about a prospective patient’s situation and seeing if Virtue at the Pointe is the right fit. The high-intensity residential treatment center takes in privately insured patients from across the Pacific Northwest for 30 to 90 days, offering medically managed detox and clinical treatment based largely on the 12-step program.
“A lot of people can’t sit in their basement, or in their parent’s house, and detox and just stay away from the drugs,” she said. “They need clinical support. They need medical support. And the structure, also, it helps when you know you’re somewhere where you can’t get drugs.”
The staff at Virtue cooks and cleans for patients, taking them on outings to the gym, grocery stores and the Astoria Riverwalk. Crawford helps patients access continuing services, such as outpatient care, after leaving.
Crawford said she didn’t know much about treatment until after she was two years sober, moved to Long Beach and started working under Parham, who has been sober since 1981.
Now 33, Crawford has come a long way over the past decade. She got her driver’s license back, bought a car and has acquired two homes. Working at recovery centers has become a passion reinforcing her sobriety.
“I’m getting support, and I can put my compassion to others,” she said. “I can hear their stories, and I can relate, and I can tell them what helped me, and they can tell me what helped them.
“It’s a forever educational thing, for me even. I always learn something new, every single day.”