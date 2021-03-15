NASELLE, Wash. — Lonnie Eaton has patrolled a million miles.
In his 30-year career with the Washington State Patrol, the trooper has had the highs of chasing freeway speeders at 100 mph and the lows of comforting grieving accident survivors.
He began his career in Kelso, patrolling Interstate 5 in 1991. At two of his first three fatal wrecks, he was assigned as the lead investigator.
“You just try to be a good human,” he said. “It’s a hard thing to deal with. It’s a sad time and you have just got to try to help.”
But once he left the scene, he found comfort in his faith. “There’s always someone else with me,” said Eaton, a deacon at the Naselle Assembly of God.
Freeway patrol was a rush. “If you haven’t hit 100 mph, you are having a bad day,” he laughed. “I enjoyed that.”
Eaton was transferred to Raymond in 1999. Soon afterward, the detachment moved to Naselle, where he had graduated from high school in 1985. It meant he and his wife, Kim, could raise their two children in a supportive environment. He coached sports and savored community liaison work like school drunken-driving awareness programs or taking kids to “shop-with-a-cop.”
But it offered challenges. “In your hometown, you are going to stop people — and people that you know pretty well,” he said.
For minor offenses, options of a verbal or written warning or a ticket offer flexibility. “I probably gave people one break, but they then know I’m out here," he said. "They get one opportunity and then they know that I had to do what I have to do.”
Eaton admits he became somewhat hardened. “When I first started, I was naive. I would take what people threw at me," he said. "But about eight or nine years in, I started being … I found that my grace has disappeared.
“I never had any real issues with anybody,” he added. “I feel like I have done a pretty good job being as professional as I can. When I stop and contact people I will listen, but I’m not going to start an argument about it.”
Eaton signed up as a cadet during the week of rioting in Los Angeles after the police beating of Rodney King was caught on video. In the intervening 30 years, support for law enforcement has diminished. He has mixed views about recommending it as a career. “It’s a lot harder for me to to do that,” he said.
“In my first seven or eight years on the freeway, I never wore my (bulletproof) vest,” he recalled. “Maybe that was feeling young and ‘invincible?’”
Now protective gear is mandatory; his Chevrolet Tahoe was equipped with a rifle, as well as a shotgun with nonlethal rounds.
“You had a feeling then that people were not out to get you,” he said. “I feel you have to be way more concerned and on top of your game.”
Academy trainees watched a video of officers being shot. “Your No. 1 job is to make it home at night,” he said, repeating his instructors’ mantra. “You get training and walk up to a car and know what might happen. You must be cordial, but you have to be prepared.”
Although he discovered weapons while making arrests, they have never been used to threaten him. “I have never had any really hairy things happen to me," he said. "No one has tried to use a gun against me.”
One sad memory was returning from an oil change in Warrenton. A car stopped on top of the Astoria Bridge.
“I thought he had broken down,” Eaton said, as he recalled the memory of watching the driver get out and jump to his death. He radioed the U.S. Coast Guard while managing stopped traffic. “There was no eye contact. I didn’t have a chance to say anything,” he said.
His 1991 academy classmate, Capt. Ron Mead, of Bellevue, attended Eaton’s retirement party. “He was a big man with a small voice,” Mead chuckled, recalling their first meeting. “You have left the profession and the agency better for your 30 years’ service.”
That was echoed by his supervisor, Sgt. Brad Moon. “He is just a natural leader, a calm and humble person, not easily excitable, and he is good with people at the scene (of an accident),” he said. “It’s not just a motto: ‘service with humility.’”