After three decades as a Boeing engineer and mergers specialist, Brian Zartner relocated to the North Coast in 2019 to begin a new life as a financial adviser.
He grew up in Eagle River, Wisconsin, a small town near the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where both his parents ran small businesses.
“My mom was in retail businesses for most of her life,” Zartner said. “My dad was in real estate, construction, insurance, furniture, manufacturing. I have a propensity to want to work with small-business owners. I know what the issues and the problems are.”
Trained as an industrial engineer, he spent 33 years with Hughes Helicopter and the Boeing Co. in Seattle.
Over a period of two decades, Zartner managed mergers and acquisitions and worked with startup businesses for Boeing. His work took him to the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden and France.
“Boeing was a really great company to work for,” he said. “I really enjoyed it. I got to go all around the world.”
In his mid-50s, he found himself tired of corporate life but felt he was too young to completely retire.
Zartner said he wanted to find work where he was able to give back to the community.
“I had met an Edward Jones financial adviser just down the street in Tacoma, and he introduced me to the company,” he said. “I thought it was pretty cool what they did, how they helped people in the community.”
Following his retirement from Boeing, Zartner and his wife, Caroline, left the Northwest for St. Petersburg, Florida, to pursue his brokerage license.
While Zartner’s local Florida business was successful, Caroline wanted to return to the Northwest. Caroline, a former Warrenton Grade School teacher, married Zartner in 2011.
“When I got married, I said, ‘Well, just realize one thing: I don’t ever want to live in Clatsop County.’” Zartner said. “I was living in Seattle at the time and I liked the big-city life and activities, the culture and things to do. I’d forgotten how well-liked Caroline was in Warrenton. She made one phone call and she got her job back.”
In 2020, Zartner was invited to take over the Edward Jones Warrenton office.
During the COVID-19 pandemic and isolation, Zartner found his industry going through a transition.
“I was trained to be much more community-oriented, go door to door, go meet people, go meet small businesses,” he said.
Through community interaction, Zartner built his local clientele, largely retired people and small businesses.
Zartner is also active in the Seaside Chamber of Commerce and serves on its board of directors.
“I like strategy and being involved,” he said. “It doesn’t take long for me in an organization to really start thinking about how I can help.”
He sees his experience as an advantage.
“My purpose is to help people achieve their financial goals,” he said. “I don’t have to be making a ton of money from being in the business. I really like finance. I like helping people navigate that, understand stocks and bonds and investments.”