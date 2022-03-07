Almost a year ago, Jenny Qaqundah opened Grateful Rain, an apothecary on Commercial Street.
The front room has shelves upon shelves of natural health products: teas, house-made herbal tinctures and blends, essential oils sold as perfumes, lotions, hand sanitizers and antimicrobial sprays and other aromatherapy products.
The store is a sister to Grateful Desert, Qaqundah’s longtime venture in Joshua Tree, California. Both businesses are worker-owned by the same four-person team and sell her private label, Grateful Apothecaries.
A registered nurse and herbalist, Qaqundah recommends scents and works one-on-one with customers to create personal blends of herbal tinctures and of essential oils.
Once she makes a formula for someone, she never sells it to anyone else, “because then people get to know it’s theirs — their scent,” Qaqundah said.
The overwhelming majority of her customers come in seeking help for anxiety, which many experience while dealing with other conditions — such as depression, diabetes and high blood pressure — that can require a general practitioner.
Qaqundah comes from a family of doctors and views her treatment as a complement to standard medical interventions.
A room in Grateful Rain contains Middle Eastern food — Qaqundah’s parents emigrated from Palestine — including dates, tahini, falafel mix, stuffed grape leaves, various olives, halloumi and feta cheese, olive oil and Arabic spices.
Another room is devoted to music and features a collection of acoustic instruments, new and vintage, that Qaqundah’s wife, the songwriter and guitarist Myshkin Warbler, has found and spruced up.
In 2013, one of Qaqundah's musician friends, who decided to play matchmaker, invited her to a gig she would perform with Warbler. She showed Qaqundah a poster with Warbler on it.
“‘Look who’s coming to town to play a show with me,’” Qaqundah recalls her friend saying. “And I was like, ‘Yes! OK!’”
Soon afterward, Qaqundah and Warbler started dating long distance, then moved in together.
About two months into their cohabitation, Qaqundah had a minor procedure that required stitches. Two days later, she went into septic shock. Her organs began shutting down. She slipped into a coma that lasted six days.
She was given epinephrine, which shunts blood from the extremities to vital organs. Qaqundah survived, at the expense of both legs, the fingers of her right hand, damaged internal organs and much of her skin. Her body is covered with skin grafts, and she spent time in a burn unit, she said.
She was put on opioids, then had to kick them once she was out of hospital care.
“There’s such a dark place — like I’d lost my hope and light, you know? — and really had to rely on my friends to remind me who I was,” she said.
Qaqundah collected her friend's stories surrounding her hospital experience — how they heard about her ordeal, how it affected them, how they rallied around her.
She turned the pieces into a 456-page collaborative memoir, “Held Together,” self-published in 2018.
Around the same time, Warbler finished an album, “Trust and the High Wire,” largely about meeting Qaqundah and what they went through together.
The couple wove their words and music into a performance piece, which debuted with about a dozen musicians and readings by the book’s contributors.
Eventually, Qaqundah and Warbler turned the piece into a two-person act and took it on the road. A gig at KALA marked Qaqundah’s first time in Astoria. “We got out of our rig, and we were like, ‘Oh yes,’” she recalled.
A year later, they were Astoria residents.
Qaqundah has been musical since she was a child, playing piano, guitar and djembe. She was just learning the violin when she got sick. Afterward, she couldn’t hold the instrument properly; she had lost too much tissue on her left arm.
She and Warbler realized Qaqundah could hold an upright instrument. So she took up the cello.
“I am lucky enough to get to play in Myshkin’s band,” she said.
In the office they share at Grateful Rain, mounted on the wall, is the poster of the concert that brought them together.