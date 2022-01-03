A ruby is helping Angela Fairless make sense of grief.
After two tours of military duty and struggling with his war-related injuries, as well as the difficulty of reentering civilian life, her brother, Curtis Fairless, took his own life on Dec. 16, 2018.
Angela Fairless and Lutheran Community Services Northwest will use proceeds from the sale of a ruby her brother purchased at an Afghan market to drive awareness to Afghan refugees seeking to settle in this country. Lutheran Community Services Northwest has been asked to resettle an estimated 550 emergency evacuees. The group launched a $2.5 million campaign to help refugees find stability in the Northwest.
Fairless hopes her brother’s memory will draw attention to the impacts of war, not only on civilians, but on the soldiers on the battlefield.
“We don’t hear the cries of the children dying of war,” she said. “Curtis was struggling with his part in that. We see this with veterans of all wars. They start to recognize that they have more in common with the pawns on the other side than the generals on their own side.”
Military hero, yet struggling
Curtis Fairless was two years older and one grade higher than his sister, a good student and athlete who graduated before he was 18. He went directly into the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation from Seaside High School. After 9/11, he served on the front lines of the Iraq invasion as a mortarman in the infantry.
When a rocket-propelled grenade hit the Humvee he was driving, he took shrapnel to the head and was transported to Kuwait. Since he was at the end of his tour, he finished out his last months in California before returning to Seaside.
“He was just trying to figure out what to do, and struggling,” Fairless said. “He felt civilian life was just not for him. He gave up trying. He would say all the time, ‘The only thing I know how to do is kill.’ So he ended up going back into the military.”
He enlisted in the Oregon National Guard and served as a sergeant with American forces in Afghanistan.
“He was trying to reassure me that I didn’t need to worry, that somehow occupation with the Army National Guard is a lot safer than invasion with the Marine Corps,” she said. “He was telling me, ‘There’s a Starbucks and I’m going shopping.’”
He was in Afghanistan for about a year, but recurring injuries prevented him from joining his platoon on their next assignment in Africa. He returned home.
“That was a hard blow,” Fairless said. “He was just trying to figure out what to do and struggling.”
Her brother felt “weird” about his medals — a Purple Heart for valor, a National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, NATO Medal and more.
“He felt like he didn’t deserve them,” she said. “We spent most of our lives feeling so extremely hopeless because of the economy and our efforts to be productive citizens. We did not have a good start. We were intelligent enough to be aware of why we struggled but not seemingly, at least in his regard, capable of overcoming it. Being aware that you have a mental health problem, does not fix it.”
In December 2018 Fairless was working at a restaurant in Astoria when she learned her brother had killed himself at a home owned by his aunt in Warrenton.
“He didn’t leave a note, but he did leave a message,” she said. “And that message was a stack of books next to his head splattered with his blood. The top book is ‘On Killing: The Psychological Cost of Learning to Kill in War and Society.’ Oh, my God.”
‘Productive processing’
When Curtis Fairless returned home from Afghanistan, he brought rubies, jade and other gems bought at a market where he was stationed, intended as an investment for his family and loved ones.
The gemstones were made into dog-tags for family and loved ones in his memory at the funeral. His sister kept one remaining ruby in her possession.
She decided to tie the drawing to Veterans Day in her brother’s honor because she sees an impact not only for Afghan people, but for America’s military veterans trying to reenter society.
The final ruby is a “productive processing” of her pain and reflects the kind of service member her brother wanted to be, she said.
“His memory to me is one of self-sacrifice,” she said. “He was also sending a message that we’re doing it wrong — in regard to mental health, houselessness, foreign policy, literally almost everything. We’ve been doing it wrong, and we need help. And we are the only ones that can help ourselves. That’s what his life said. But that’s especially what his death said.
“We look at the American soldier, and Marines in particular, as the strongest human being there is,” she continued. “But he was just a sad, broken, abused little boy that was pimped out by our government and then not helped enough by his community.”
Fairless, a writer, organizer and youth advocate who ran unsuccessfully for Seaside mayor in 2014, lives in Rainier with her son, Ruben Saucedo. She is back in Portland finishing her bachelor’s degree in science and social work with a minor in conflict resolution.
The winner of the ruby drawing held in December was Lee James, of Coupeville, Washington, an Army veteran himself.
“My wife and I will treasure the ruby,” James wrote to Fairless. “Receiving it is like a sign that ‘paying it forward’ is truly the way. We are so blessed. The blessing wants to grow for others.”
With her support of the Afghan refugee effort, Fairless said she hopes people confront their internalized fear about immigrants — not just refugees.
“I would suggest, I would hope, that the people of my hometown start to really ask themselves hard questions about themselves,” she said. “‘Do I have any unconscious biases?’ ‘Where are my blind spot biases?’ ‘Am I unintentionally racist and sexist and just don’t know it?’
“‘Is war a bigger problem that I should care about?’ The answers are ‘yes.’”