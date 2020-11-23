When Cliff Taylor is not working at Natural Grocers in Warrenton, he is writing and sharing a memoir, short stories, poetry and essays on his website and Instagram.
Taylor, a member of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, was raised in Columbus, Nebraska, and lived in the state until his mid-30s, when he moved to Seattle and then New Orleans before settling in Astoria with his partner.
Taylor self-published his new book, “The Memory of Souls,” in October, which he describes as part memoir and part letter to young Native Americans.
He said the story was born from a pair of dreams over two nights about the “little people,” which are common in folklore and are more popularly depicted as elves, gnomes or leprechauns.
To many Native Americans, Taylor said, little people live in the woods or mountains in villages hidden in nature. They are keepers of medicine and often have a hand in helping in ceremonies, training medicine people or bringing healing and spiritual help.
He said the story is about how the little people came to him, helped him and educated him about his culture and heritage.
“I never thought I would write a book about these little people, but, then again, I never would have thought little people would have been such radical, beautiful healing influences in my life,” Taylor said. “But, like the ancestors themselves, they are.
“Inadvertently in telling the story about the little people, I found myself telling all these stories about our culture, our spirituality and essentially how it helps me and how it helps me make contact with the legacy and the gifts of our ancestors.”
Larger narrative
Since Native American history has often been defined by genocide and turmoil, Taylor said there is a lot of emphasis on the unfair treatment of Native Americans. He said that narrative has become reality warping.
“I wanted this book to be saturated and overflowing with the medicine of the larger true narrative, which is our ancestors are still with us,” he said. “We are carrying the gifts that Mother Earth has given to not only all of our tribal people and all indigenous people, but all human beings.
“And we can live a life that is not defined by what has happened to us. And that life can be beautiful, it can be full of happiness, it can be full of inspiration, it can be full of every kind of story, really, that in the innermost depths of your heart, you would hope to find your own life story containing when you get to the end of your life.”
Growing up in Columbus, a small town named after Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer and navigator, Taylor was curious about the history and influence Columbus had on American consciousness and character.
“Right from the get-go I got challenge No. 1, which was, how to discover yourself when you’re kind of standing in this huge fiction of the man who supposedly discovered this continent that was just blazing with the cultures and civilizations and life, I think that the modern people are just not fully comprehending,” Taylor said.
He said that like a lot of Native Americans, he did not grow up on a reservation and was away from his culture and experiencing depression in a broken home rife with drug and alcohol abuse.
Taylor began reading Kurt Vonnegut and Tom Robbins as a teenager and became passionate about the writing process, which he described as a cathartic experience.
He moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, in his late teens, where he said he had the “stupendous luck of stumbling into my people’s ways, our culture, our ceremonies.”
He spent time with elders who helped him untangle and gain clarity around his feelings and experiences.
“While I was in the midst of them, you figure that they’re yours — all sorts of anger, all sorts of depression, all sorts of self-hate,” Taylor said. “But you kind of get more schooled on the situation that we as human beings are born into, and you realize, a lot of this stuff that you find yourself grappling with was kind of here before you. And we were born into a story that we find ourselves deciding, how do we want to influence, how do we want to contribute to it, how do we want to add to it?”
Spending time with elders
He said he fell in love with spending time with the elders, participating in ceremonies and learning about the values cherished by Native Americans.
“And I felt like that’s where culture should emanate from,” he said. “That’s where the kind of the personal guidebook for how we should live our lives should emanate from. And I just wanted to be close to it. I wanted to learn as much as I could from it.
“And you kind of turn around and you start peering back in time through the generations and you can see where this stuff comes from. And you understand you’re inheriting this kind of unpacked, unhealed stuff that then manifests in almost very stereotypical ways that are just such utter cries for help.
“People don’t throw their lives away to self-destructive behaviors because on some level they’re not crying for something immensely tragic and unfortunate and unjust to be finally free and addressed by the community and the people who all in one way, shape or form ... are connected to it, too.
“So, I started piecing together like, ‘Oh, this is what’s going on.’ And it’s not just my family and it’s not just this other Indian family or this other Indian family — it’s an epidemic of grief over what has happened and what, for the most part, America has trained its citizens to either turn a blind eye to or to be blind to.
“Being around my culture, I just started unpacking and healing that stuff, as opposed to suffering from it and preparing it to be the package that was going to be handed down to the ones who came after me, whether they were my children or just my relatives of the next generation.”
Taylor said “The Memory of Souls” is a micromemoir and sequel of sorts to “Special Dogs,” the next memoir he hopes to publish. He said “Special Dogs” is a coming of age story about growing up in Columbus.
“My ultimate aspiration for what I write is that it will do for others what all the books I have loved have done for me,” he said.
