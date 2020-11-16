SEASIDE — The view from behind the deli counter can provide a window to the world, and no one is more observant than Brianna Meinung.
The Seaside Safeway deli manager joined the grocery store last year and, like others kept working through the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have felt that people lately have been very understanding,” she said. “At the very beginning of this there was this pushback about food to-go or even coming to delis, but I understand that. With this pandemic people didn’t really understand what was going on.”
People have been nicer lately, she said, with customers offering thank yous for her service. “I never got that before, which was kind of interesting,” Meinung said. “This pandemic kind of brought people together a little bit.”
Meinung, a Gearhart resident, said her life experience has been one of bridging gaps.
Biracial, Meinung’s mother is white and her father is Black and Native American. She has had two stepfathers, one Hispanic and one Jewish.
She finds people often want to talk about it with her but don’t know how to approach the subject.
“I grew up multiculturally my whole life,” she said. “It’s never been an issue with me and my family. We’ve never seen it any other way.”
One constant for Meinung is good food from different cultures.
“When I get together with my mom and my stepdad, it’s always Hispanic food, arepas, carnitas, all that,” she said. “When I’m with my dad, it’s macaroni and cheese and greens. My dad is a chef, and my mom is just a great cook, so I grew up eating all sorts of different foods.”
Raised in Bothell, Washington, her parents separated when she was young, and Meinung split her time between her mom and dad.
“My first job was with McDonald’s and I worked with my dad at the casino working in a deli,” she said.
In years to come, she worked in the back of the house and front of the house, working in the kitchen, hostessing and waiting tables.
At 18, she headed to the Western Culinary Institute in Portland, where she earned her culinary degree. While living in Beaverton and working for Fred Meyer, she met her husband, Matt.
They shared a passion for food, a love for animals and addiction to karaoke.
The couple came to the coast about eight years ago to run the Fred Meyer deli in Warrenton. “I just loved it out here,” she said.
The couple settled first in Seaside, then in Gearhart.
Meinung worked at Lisa and John Allen’s Pacific Way Cafe for three years and loved it.
“The drive that they have really inspired me,” she said. “I’ve walked through there a million times and still I would find pictures on the wall and little knickknacks that I hadn’t seen. I could feel their touches all throughout the restaurant.”
She joined Safeway in September 2019.
About six months into her new job, the coronavirus pandemic changed the way people live and shop. In the first month, people were “nicer than ever, and very thankful,” she said.
There was a period where people were anxious, she said, and some angry over virus restrictions.
“A lot of people couldn’t go back to work. They went stir crazy,” Meinung said. “Now, it’s getting back to people being nice again.”
“Luckily I am in an industry where I was able to go to work the whole entire time and I thank everyone for that, it’s amazing that I was able to do that.”
“We’re getting back to a place of thankfulness again,” she said. “I just got my one-year anniversary, and I’m loving every minute of it.”
Her husband joined Safeway’s produce department this spring.
Although most karaoke venues are shut down, Meinung gets her fix when cleaning house or when she and her husband are driving.
“We’re those dorks,” she laughed.
The couple shares their home, with “Duke,” 8, and “Charlie,” 7, a rescue pair from the Clatsop County animal shelter after the death of the dogs’ owner.
“Duke is a Chihuahua and a Jack Russell, and Charlie is a Chihuahua with something we don’t know,” she said.
Meinung would eventually like to open her own food-related business.
The couple hopes to stay in Gearhart and are saving up to buy a house “because we love it here,” she said.
Her advice for shoppers: treat everyone with kindness.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s somebody who’s working there or somebody who’s shopping, just be as nice as you can be,” she said. “You just don’t know what that other person is going through.”
