Over the past 28 years, Sharon Borgardt has seen Wauna Credit Union grow from a two-branch organization to eight branches.
Borgardt, who has worn many hats during that time, retired from her career last week after serving as the credit union's chief human resources officer and member of the leadership team.
Borgardt, who lives in Astoria, said she enjoyed watching the growth and seeing employees advance in their careers.
She recalled a recent conversation with an employee who started at the credit union as a teller before becoming a loan officer and ultimately transitioning into the real estate department.
"She was talking about how gratifying it is to remember basically growing through people's financial lives with them to opening their first account, helping them with their first car loan and then helping them buy their first house, and just what a wonderful feeling that was for her," Borgardt said. "I think that's been the funnest part of it, is the experience that employees get being able to help our members and seeing our employees careers progress."
Wauna Credit Union serves people in Clatsop, Columbia and Washington counties in Oregon and Pacific County in Washington state.
When Borgardt began as an operations manager, the credit union had 27 employees. Today, there are 120 serving 24,000 members.
Borgardt, who was born and raised in Tillamook County, started working with credit unions in the 1980s when she was hired by TLC Community Credit Union in Tillamook.
She managed a computer system at the branch, and during that time, she developed a good working relationship with the credit union's software vendor in Kansas City, Missouri.
When the software vendor offered her a job, the single mother at the time decided to make the move to the Midwest, where she stayed for nearly a decade. While working for the company, Borgardt said Wauna Credit Union in Astoria was one of her clients.
When the credit union offered her a job, she said she couldn't turn down the opportunity to return to the North Coast.
"I work with some really, really great people," Borgardt said. "I've met lots of dear friends working in the credit union industry, and helped a lot of people too.
"I'm very passionate about credit unions," she said, adding that they are a great financial choice for consumers.
Over the past few years, Borgardt said the coronavirus pandemic was hard on human resource professionals because they had to keep up with quickly changing regulatory requirements and differing opinions about masking and vaccines.
She will continue to serve on the board of the Lower Columbia Human Resources Management Association, the local chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management.
After helping start the group as a founding board member in 2003, Borgardt has served on the board since, and helped bring resources and learning opportunities to businesses of all sizes.
"(It's) a great group of people," she said. "And HR folks really like to help people, and they help each other, which is also the way credit unions are.
"It's really been nice to have that in my career, to have all those resources, knowledge and relationships."
Borgardt also served on the board for the Oregon Society for Human Resource Management.
She said she will miss many of her professional networks, particularly her HR and executive teams.
However, she is looking forward to having more time for hobbies like gardening and spending more time with her husband, children, grandchildren and pets.
Robert Blumberg, the chief executive officer for Wauna Credit Union, described Borgardt in a statement as "a tremendous asset to the credit union, and we’ll miss her, but know she’s done so much to make us a stronger company."