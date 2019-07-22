Dan Stephens’ wife woke him early in the morning the day after the Fourth of July: There was a dog outside, sitting on their porch, barking.
The dog, a 60-some pound chocolate Lab and border collie mix, was friendly and clearly still young with loose, puppy skin. He wore a collar and a leash.
Stephens lives near a road that loops through the forest below the Astoria Column. It’s a popular spot for dog walkers and he assumed this dog had probably gotten away from someone out for an early morning stroll.
But he didn’t see anyone when he ventured up the road to look around. So he called the police to see if anyone was looking for him and settled down on his porch to wait with the dog.
In fact, the dog — an 11-month-old shelter rescue named "Tug" — had landed on Stephens’ porch by way of the Astoria Riverwalk and a frantic scramble up 15th Street the night before. A small group of people, including his owner and one passing triathlete who booked up the hill in pursuit, had spent hours trying to track him down.
Every Fourth of July, the Clatsop County Animal Shelter sees stray animals who break out of fences and houses or who fled in a panic while out on walks with their owners because of celebratory explosions. The weeks just before and after the holiday are among the shelter's busiest.
Tug had been adopted by Paul Turchetta from the animal shelter only a few months before. In the days ahead of the Fourth of July, Tug had ignored the booms and explosions in his Astoria neighborhood, seemingly unfazed.
On the night of the Fourth, Turchetta was downtown with his brother and sister-in-law, Tug in tow. They went to the Riverwalk ahead of a city fireworks show. Just before the fireworks started to go off, Turchetta decided to take Tug back to the car and contemplated just taking him home.
But things did not go according to plan.
The first big firework exploded in the sky as they reached the base of 15th Street.
“He literally looked up at me and he started dragging me up the street,” Turchetta said.
When the next big explosion went off, Tug broke loose. Turchetta fell and Tug raced uphill, his leash snapping behind him.
Turchetta started to follow but was stopped by a car. The driver said he and his girlfriend had seen everything that happened. He told Turchetta to hop in and they would go after Tug.
“My girlfriend is already chasing him,” the man said.
Turchetta looked up 15th Street and distantly saw a woman running full speed straight up the hill.
“Oh, she’s a triathlete,” the man remarked casually.
They searched, but there was no sign of Tug. Turchetta returned home, called the police to let them know about the missing dog and left a message at the shelter.
“It was a restless night,” Turchetta said.
But he didn’t have to wait long the next morning for word of Tug. The police called him at 7 a.m. to let him know Tug had shown up on a family’s front porch.
Tug bounces straight up and down like he’s riding a pogo stick when he first meets you — eyes a little wild and ears flopping. Sweet-tempered, he might still try to use your arm as a chew toy. When Turchetta snaps on his leash, Tug is inclined to grab the leash in his mouth and loll on the ground like a furry toddler.
It was Tug's eyes that drew Turchetta when he first saw the dog at the shelter: bright, direct, brown and gold. Piercing eyes, Turchetta thought. Those eyes and the fact that “he needed a home.”
With the route Tug took up 15th Street on the Fourth of July, he passed a number of opportunities to disappear: down streets and into the woods. Young, energetic, panicked and with fireworks going off through the late hours of the night, he could have easily kept running.
“He was lucky,” Stephens said of Tug. “He could have been lost for a long time.”
Will Tug ever attend another fireworks display? Turchetta can answer that question without a second's thought: "Hell no."
