Danyelle Tinker leads a double life.
She eases medical patients’ aches and pains. And she helps people pretend to be someone they’re not.
Tinker works two jobs, continuing her career as a massage therapist and staging community theater as executive director of Ten Fifteen Productions in Astoria.
Her path followed a familiar pattern for new residents.
She and her husband, Desi Lowder, were tired of apartment living in their native Portland, frozen out by rocketing house prices. “The city had changed so dramatically that it didn’t feel like home anymore,” she said.
Then Lowder saw a nursing assistant opening advertised at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
Tinker, 44, has been dancing and acting on stage since she was 6. She graduated with a degree in theater arts from Western Oregon University in 2000.
She acted with regional troupes, and in 2013 was a co-founder of the Twilight Theater Co. in north Portland’s Kenton neighborhood, where she served as the executive managing director.
The couple’s 2018 move to the North Coast came as a permanent storefront Astoria theater space was moving from the conceptual stage among directors associated with Pier Pressure Productions.
She appeared at the Coaster Theatre in Cannon Beach in 2019 in “The Savannah Sipping Society,” and a second virtual production during COVID-19 restrictions. “I had aspirations of only being an actor,” she said, although she served a term on the Coaster board and joined the Arts Council of Clatsop County.
In her other life, Tinker began training and creating a massage therapy practice in 2010, a field chosen in part to give her flexibility to continue theater pursuits. That led to working with oncology patients at the Knight Cancer Collaborative. Her challenge was to design suitable regimens for patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments. “I can’t speak to what drew me to it,” she said, “I like to solve puzzles.”
With their move to Astoria, she has continued her massage therapy work. But virus restrictions necessarily restricted her work life. “That time kind of served as a period of reflection,” she said. “I realized that theater work is the work I really want to do. Now, how can I make it my job?”
The Ten Fifteen Theater, which takes its name from its downtown address on Commercial Street, became a reality thanks to longtime drama director Susi Brown, builder and actor Daric Moore and dance teacher Jessamyn West, one of the owners of the downtown building.
As the collaboration gelled, Tinker reached out to West. Her administrative role was carved out last July. Tinker laughed when asked what it entails. “You plan the season, work with each individual director, and help realize the vision,” she said. “Also there is the ‘nitty-gritty.’ You pay the bills, get plumbers, do marketing, social media and graphics.”
The troupe staged two productions last year, an Irish play “The Weir,” which had been delayed by the pandemic, and a variety show “Almost Baroque,” in which Tinker made her Astoria debut with actor Jim Dott in a scene from Molière’s “The Misanthrope.”
The 2022 four-show main season began with an edgy comedy, “Art,” in March. It will conclude in December with Tinker directing a one-woman show called “The 12 Dates of Christmas.” “It is a very cute nontraditional holiday story,” she said.
Karen Bain, who directed “The Weir” last fall and “Art” in March, appreciates Tinker’s creative marketing. “One of the great things she brings to the table is she can sell plays,” said Bain, recalling “The Weir.” “I don’t think we would have sold out every performance if it wasn’t for Danyelle. When I have a problem, I come to her and she solves it. She is always very positive and I appreciate that.”
Asked about her vision, Tinker has an answer ready. “The creation of art in general, bringing talented people together and providing a space for them to create,” she said.
She wants to cultivate “a culture of kindness, respect and inclusivity — where all feel valued and welcome to take part, regardless of their background or experience level.”
While the sole staff member, she wants to share the credit.
“There have been wonderful people helping me all the way,” she said. “Astoria is so rich with theater talent. I am happy to be able to offer a space for them to do their thing.”