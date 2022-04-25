As a kid, Dave Hsiao knew he had a talent for art — and all that means, he said, is that he doesn’t give up easily. A less-than-optimal drawing is just a chance to erase and draw another one.
Perseverance, do-overs and failures en route to success are embedded in Hsiao’s profession. He is the recovery services program manager at Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Clatsop County’s substance abuse and mental health treatment contractor.
Hsiao manages the agency’s team of counselors and peer recovery allies. They counsel people who seek help quitting alcohol and drugs, giving up gambling and working through the worst emotions a human can feel.
The path to recovery is frequently forged by false starts and rebounds, and the whole enterprise is based on the belief that a promising future can emerge from an unpromising past.
A former counselor himself, Hsiao knows what it means to feel responsible for someone else's pain. On the North Coast, where drug abuse is prevalent and overdoses are not uncommon, that is a lot to own.
“There’s a lot of counselors that blame themselves for somebody else’s suffering,” he said.
Counselors often wonder if a bad outcome could have been avoided if only they’d paid more attention, if only they’d shown up at work on a certain day, if only they’d used the right training techniques.
Hsiao watches his crew for signs of burnout and encourages self-care, an oft-neglected priority in their line of work. “I think we all do this work because we’re looking at it as service work,” he said.
Originally from Taiwan, Hsiao came to the field by way of his own addiction experience.
In the 1990s, Hsiao studied art at Portland State University. Like many art students, he said, “I was really looking for the extremes in life.”
He apprenticed with a tattooist — a biker with his own tattoo shop — mostly mixing ink and designing skin art. Hsiao was following in the footsteps of his master, and that included following him into heroin. “His business kind of went down the hill, and my training kind of went down the hill,” he said.
For Hsiao, the Portland drug scene defined the latter half of the ’90s, from around the time of Nirvana star Kurt Cobain’s suicide to the turn of the millennium. He remembers going out to get equipment for the tattoo business and stopping by drug dealers’ homes instead. Sometimes he traded tattoos for dope. He spent time in jail and went through detox and treatment programs. “It’s all a blur right now,” he said.
Hsiao got clean in 2000, finished his bachelor’s in printmaking and oil painting, got a certificate in addictions counseling at Portland Community College, and earned a master’s in community counseling from Lewis & Clark College. He moved to the Oregon Coast with his wife, Shawna Neumeister, a case manager at Clatsop Community Action, about 15 years ago.
Neumeister is his muse and a frequent subject in his artwork. The Portland comic book subculture shaped Hsiao’s style, as did the Superflat movement that grew out of Japanese anime and manga.
Hsiao is more attuned to images than to narrative, he said. Drawing is how he learned to stand out, make friends, share his story, communicate his wreckage, find the extremes, “see how deep I can go, see how dark it can get.”
Painting, whether on a large canvas or a small toy soldier, is one of Hsiao’s methods of self-care. Volkswagens are another.
A longtime lover of “The Love Bug,” the 1968 Disney film about a Beetle, Hsiao reckons he has owned and worked on about 20 Volkswagens since high school.