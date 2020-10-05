For Matthew Palmgren, the process of art and design is a way for him to work out his thoughts.
The two-dimensional art hanging in his studio at 14th Street Studios in Astoria has a similar style. Stamps, paper, transfer and paint are layered on top of each other on wood with a ground and finish that makes some elements pop forward.
"I started making paintings on plexiglass that would sort of step back into space," Palmgren said. "And then I sort of condensed all that into one single plane."
His most recent work also layers images, but on paper, which Palmgren said requires him to be even more calculated.
Palmgren gravitated to art and design from a young age, and committed to sculpture when he was a teenager after he apprenticed under Hai Ying Wu, a Chinese American sculptor.
"In that time period, I learned some of the foundation basics and that was sort of my introduction to sculpture," he said. "And that's really where I was going, primarily. It's only recently that I've been doing two-dimensional work."
Palmgren initially wanted to move to China after high school, but decided to attend Western Washington University, where he studied fine art, sculpture and industrial design.
While he was there, he branched out into industrial design and exhibit design, which he saw as an extension of the three-dimensional art and design he was already doing.
After college, he worked for a Seattle-based company that was contracted by museums to move art.
He moved to the coast in 2010, and then came back after moving away for a short time.
Palmgren continued his museum work at the Columbia River Maritime Museum, where he has been the assistant curator since 2016.
He has also shared his services with other museums, local artists and galleries in Astoria, including at RiverSea Gallery and the Clatsop County Historical Society.
He said his shift to two-dimensional work has been due to space constraints.
"In some ways the three dimensions helped me express myself in two dimensions because I'm still thinking in depth and trying to convey a lot of information in a single plane," Palmgren said.
"And images — you place an image next to another image and it has a totally different meaning than if you place a separate image next to another image. So there's all these sort of inherent meanings that we receive all the time and we don't even know it.
"It's subconscious. It's a language that we all know."
