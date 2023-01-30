After saving up about $100 of allowance money, Lucy Palenske wanted to donate part of it to a good cause.
Palenske, a fifth grader at Encore Academy in Warrenton, said she has been interested in philanthropy since she was very young. Her grandparents, she said, helped teach her how to go about donating to local causes she cares about, including the Astoria Library.
Palenske asked her mother if she could join the Clatsop County chapter of 100 Women Who Care.
The group meets quarterly to listen to presentations from three local nonprofits nominated by members. One is then selected to receive a $100 donation from each of the members.
After talking with Jan Johnson, who formed the group last year, Palenske said they decided to create an auxiliary, 50 Girls Who Care.
Palenske said the auxiliary will invite the two nonprofits that do not receive funding from 100 Women Who Care to give presentations each quarter. One will receive a $40 donation from each girl.
She hopes the auxiliary will receive as much interest as 100 Women Who Care.
"I just think that I would like to make a big impact in our community," Palenske said. "And I think this is kind of a start."
The first meeting is scheduled at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Lovell Showroom at Fort George Brewery.
Palenske said girls are welcome to drop in and sign up. They will hear short presentations from The Harbor, a nonprofit that works with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and Clatsop Court Appointed Special Advocates before voting on which nonprofit will receive funding.
She said she has been working to spread the word throughout the county, adding that kids from 8 to 18 can join.
"I don't think we're going to get 50 girls at the start," Palenske said. "But, I mean, you can always have high hopes for it. And I hope we get 50 girls."