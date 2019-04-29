As a high schooler, Jacob Hulti had been to one or two Astoria City Council meetings.
Now the junior political science major at Willamette University in Salem and legislative intern for state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, D-Astoria, has more than 120 hours of experience working in the state Capitol.
Hulti, who graduated from Astoria High School in 2016, wasn’t sure what he’d major in at Willamette. But he said political science appealed to him after a few classes and some reading of political philosophy and economic theory.
For one of his classes, Hulti applied to be an intern for Mitchell, who this year replaced Deborah Boone representing state House District 32.
“That was one reason why I applied for Mitchell’s office,” he said. “She’s my representative, so I thought it would be cool.”
Hulti helps Mitchell’s office research and write summaries for bills, tracks and ensures she responds to constituent inquiries and sits in on committee hearings.
He’s helped research bills that would tweak commercial clamming regulations and seek greater funding for education. Sitting in on contentious hearings, such as one to ban Styrofoam, have been the most educational, he said.
“Being able to figure out the entire process has been very educational,” he said. “I had no idea the process of what the bills go through. I’ve also learned about how some bills die. Some bills may just be there to start a conversation.”
Hulti’s internship ends with the semester in May, although he sees himself taking on another while at Willamette. After graduating in 2020, he plans on taking a break before charting his next step, be it graduate or law school.
“Before taking the internship, I’d not really thought about any political career,” he said. “Definitely learning the inner workings … it’s something I could think of doing.”
