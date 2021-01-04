For Dr. Robert Holland, medicine was a way he could be of service.
After serving as a U.S. Air Force pilot, he decided to pursue medical school because he thought it was a way he could do more for people. Throughout his career as a physician, he has taken time to go on medical missions around the world to help in disaster relief efforts.
The obstetrician and gynecologist retired Thursday after delivering babies for nearly 20 years at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
Colleagues describe him as dedicated and a mentor. He has served on nearly every leadership committee and board at the hospital and helped build up the hospital’s women’s center and health and wellness pavilion.
He plans to continue to serve on the hospital’s board of trustees.
“I think it’s everybody’s obligation to do what they can,” Holland said. “Everybody can do something. It doesn’t have to be a big earth-shattering thing, but I think you’re obligated to do something. And if you have the skill to do something, do what you have the skill to do.
“I will miss the camaraderie of working with a group. I enjoyed the team effort of working in surgery. And I enjoyed the patients. I’ve had a lot of nice people and I’m honored to be part of their life.”
Holland said that early on in his life he had no intention of going to medical school.
He had an engineering degree and served as an Air Force pilot, and he didn’t think he was smart enough for medical school. It wasn’t until meeting flight surgeons that he decided it was something he could do.
“I did a bunch of reading,” he said. “I got all enthused and thought this would be interesting. It’d probably do more for people than I could do as an Air Force pilot.”
He began working toward his master’s degree in microbiology while in the military, and when he got out he applied to medical school, but did not get accepted.
It took two more tries until he got into a program, during which time he got a Ph.D. in physiology and biophysics.
At 32, Holland was married with two children, so he went to medical school under the National Health Service Corps, a federal program that supports medical students with the expectation they will pay it back by working in an underserved area.
One of the other requirements was that students pick a primary care specialty, which is one of the reasons he gravitated to obstetrics and gynecology.
Holland spend nine years working for Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Grandview, Washington, after residency.
While he was there, he began medical missions, which have taken him to countries including Mali, Peru, Afghanistan and Haiti after the 2010 earthquake that devastated the country.
“I think everybody should do it at least once,” Holland said. “You ... learn what the rest of the world is like and you learn how lucky you are, and you learn you don’t need all the fancy stuff that you think you do.
“I enjoy that the most because I came away from that feeling the best about what I did.”
Holland moved to Astoria after about five years working for a practice in Flagstaff, Arizona.
He has been one of the hospital’s longest-serving doctors, and he said it has been exciting watching Columbia Memorial grow.
Erik Thorsen, the hospital’s chief executive officer, said there were times Holland was the only physician in the OB-GYN practice.
“He’s one of the most dedicated and committed physicians that I think I’ve ever worked with,” Thorsen said.
“He just went over and above all the time. When we were short-handed he would always step up. He would always take extra call, no matter if he had been on call for weeks on end. He never let the call schedule fall, he never let the patients fall and never let the clinic fall. He was always there. And we really built our women’s center around Dr. Holland and recruited then other physicians into the practice. But he has always been the anchor in that clinic.
“That dedication and that commitment, it’s a hard thing to find. And he had it and exhibited it for all the years that he was here. So I have a great amount of appreciation for his commitment to the community and to the patients that he served during those times.
“CMH is a much better organization because of Dr. Holland’s leadership and his efforts to improve quality and patient safety.”
Lizzie Wiedmaier, the manager of the hospital’s women’s center and pediatrics, said Holland became one of her mentors when she began working at the women’s center as a nurse in 2017. She said Holland’s support and encouragement helped her in her transition to a leadership role.
“His calm demeanor will be missed most of all,” she said in an email. “I always loved seeing him stop at the MA (medical assistant) station to tell a joke or two, before heading to an exam room or back to his office. He welcomed many of us into his home every holiday season, and I have missed that most of all this year.”
Holland said that, above all, his favorite part of his career has been delivering babies.
“Most of it’s happy,” he said. “You get to be part of patient’s family.
“It’s fun to see the families when you’re out and about. Small enough town that you can’t miss them and they can’t miss you.”
Commented