It’s unofficially the biggest collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia west of Tupelo, Mississippi, the birthplace of “The King.” At least the biggest collection in a doctor’s office.
Album covers, publicity photos, action figures, paintings — it’s enough to keep any Elvis fan entranced before their appointment.
The collection belongs to Mary Park, a registered nurse at Columbia Pacific Medical Services in Astoria.
Park's obsession with Elvis began in her teens, along with millions of other kids her age.
Her collection covers every Presley era, from rock ’n’ roll Elvis (late 1950s), movie star Elvis (1960s) and Elvis, the touring and Las Vegas years (1970s). Presley, who died in 1977 at 42, would have turned 88 in January.
“I was the youngest of seven, and all of my older brothers and sisters were big Elvis fans … his movies and music,” Park said. “I never got to go see him in person, but I loved his music.”
Park came to Astoria in 1994 with her husband, Dr. Sangkun “Sonny” Park. They have been at their location on Exchange Street, across from Columbia Memorial Hospital, since 1998.
“We were in different offices at first. We built this (Park Medical Building), then added Building 2 later,” said Park, who has also worked as a nurse in Florida and Ohio.
The couple's son, Astoria High School graduate Eugene Park, is studying to be a doctor at Oregon Health & Science University.
“He’s almost done with the medical school part of it,” Park said. “He's waiting to hear where he'll be sent. He's getting excited about that.”
Her collection of Elvis memorabilia began quite by accident.
“About four years ago, (the office staff) had a Christmas party for me, and they bought me that huge Elvis,” Park said, referring to a life-size cardboard cutout of Presley. “We had all of Elvis' favorite foods — Pepsi-Cola, jello salad, peanut butter-and-banana sandwiches, green fried tomatoes … plus (cardboard) Elvis was there.”
Elvis found a home in the waiting room of the doctor’s office. Park and her fellow staff members began dressing him in the attire of whatever holiday or event was up next.
After that, “We thought, 'Oh, it's Valentine's Day, let's dress him up.' So now we dress him for every occasion. We dressed him up for the Kentucky Derby one year.”
In addition, “I have a bust of Elvis here in the office that I made in my sister's ceramic shop when I was 15. I have that displayed up there.”
Many of the publicity photos in her collection — including the life-size cutout — are from the 1960s movie star Elvis era.
Presley’s movies were usually hits before they were even released, simply because fans wanted to see Elvis in whatever role he was playing.
“I have all his movies. I like all of them,” Park said.
When life-size cutout Elvis was set up in the waiting room, that’s when the collectible collection really took off. Elvis started becoming popular with Dr. Park’s patients, and they started contributing to his wife's collection.
“People started bringing in copies of Elvis' driver's license, his albums, a ticket to a show, a mug, an ornament, a coin, all kinds of dolls … I have all kinds of stuff now,” she said. “The patients love it. They still bring me stuff. People have done treasure hunts in the building that included Elvis. He'll be one of the treasures that they have to find.”
And as long as Park is there, Elvis will never leave the building.