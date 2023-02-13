It’s unofficially the biggest collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia west of Tupelo, Mississippi, the birthplace of “The King.” At least the biggest collection in a doctor’s office.

Album covers, publicity photos, action figures, paintings — it’s enough to keep any Elvis fan entranced before their appointment.

Mary Park, Elvis

Mary Park, standing in the center, and the Park Medical staff pose with a cutout of Elvis Presley.
Elvis, Valentine's Day

A cutout of Elvis Presley, dressed up for Valentine's Day.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.