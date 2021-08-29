RAYMOND, Wash. — Russell Wiitala has two words for folk who want to measure him for a tinfoil hat.
“Metaphysical denial.”
The longtime Raymond resident coined the phrase to describe doubters who question the existence of sasquatch, sacred numbers or anything paranormal.
But can the retired postman deliver the evidence?
He hopes to take strides with the publication of his book, “Sasquatch: Shaman of the Woods.”
Wiitala is a familiar figure in north Pacific County as a rural carrier for 27 years and for his many roles with the Willapa Players. He’s president of the community troupe, spearheading its conversion of a newly purchased South Bend church into a theater. He’s written plays, directed and acted and even appeared in a couple of films.
But while that hobby is all make-believe, Wiitala is eager to prove the reality of sasquatch. And his book spells out his belief that if humans were more open-minded they would acknowledge that there is plenty of evidence that otherworldly beings exist.
Around the world, the names of these creatures vary: sasquatch, Bigfoot, yeti, abominable snowman or swamp creature. Everywhere their existence is questioned because few people can demonstrate evidence they have seen any — and no one can produce one, dead or alive.
Bigfoot believers maintain that part of the mainstream denial is wrapped in religious beliefs, with a commonly held viewpoint that anything not endorsed in scripture must be the devil’s work.
Wiitala said this philosophy dates back to Theodosius, who decreed that anything that is outside the state religion is suspect. The last emperor of a united Rome converted to Christianity in the year 391, banning all forms of pagan worship, including long-standing devotion to Zeus.
Wiitala’s rejects this narrow thinking. “I remember sitting in church and saying, ‘That’s not all the answers,’” he said.
He believes these creatures do exist and are an advanced species. “Human beings consider themselves the ‘superior’ race,” he said. “They are really full of hubris. We aren’t. They are more evolved than us and they are ‘superior.’ They have the skills to outperform us out in the field, a collective higher intelligence.”
‘Metaphysical and telepathic’
An in-person interview inevitably seeks simple answers.
What do they look like? “They have hair on their back, they’re light tan colored like elk, with large rounded shoulders.”
What are they? “Sasquatch are very closely related to us, but that difference makes such a difference. They are metaphysical and telepathic.”
His book, however, delves way deeper.
In 170 pages, he describes his belief that these creatures can travel through portals located near electromagnetic vortex fields. He seeks to define and explain these concepts and his experiences with them, addressing heavy topics in a conversational style.
Early chapters highlight encounters in the woods, footprints, noises and definite feelings of “not being alone.” One describes ghostly hauntings at the Hannan Playhouse, until recently home of Willapa Players. Later there are descriptions of attempts at telepathy and UFO sightings.
There are also many detailed number mysteries, including his connection to 327, pi, Fibonacci sequences and Pythagoras. Other numbers refer to the angles of the great pyramids of Egypt studied by Carl Munck, a retired U.S. military man who studied numerical codes in ancient monuments. Inventor Nikola Tesla’s study of magnetic fields also comes under the spotlight.
All told, Wiitala concludes it comes down to Hamlet’s quote, “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”
Chosen?
Wiitala said his life experiences have drawn him to this quest. He lived in Portland and Grants Pass before moving to Astoria, where he graduated from high school in 1971 then served a stint in the U.S. Navy. When his father moved to Bay Center, he encouraged him to follow him into a career with the U.S. Postal Service. He retired after 27 years as a rural carrier.
His early life was characterized by difficulties that in recent times likely would have been diagnosed as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. He confirms a touch of Asperger’s syndrome, a form of autism, in his makeup.
“I have known I was ‘different’ from the time I was born, but this is another level,” he said. “It was a curse growing up and now I consider it ‘my superpower,’” he added, earnestly. “I can see through a lot of flak. I surprised myself.”
Wiitala said the way he is wired adds to his perceptiveness.
And, perhaps most controversially, he believes he has a role in helping Sasquatches communicate with the disbelieving world.
There is a strong belief in cultures around the world that shamans are chosen by some life force or deity. They can interact with spirits and they possess metaphysical knowledge that others don’t.
“I was chosen,” Wiitala said. “My realization of that came slowly.”