Some memories are fleeting for 88-year-old Laverne “Lee” Henry since he suffered a stroke a year ago. One that stuck in his mind, though, was the joy of riding his bike as a child around his small, agrarian hometown of Alabama in upstate New York.
Henry’s childhood memories, and need for exercise after a stroke, led his caretaker to organize the purchase of a new recumbent tricycle as a gift to the decorated Vietnam War veteran.
“It just brought back memories,” Henry said of the bike. “Of course, that was a few years ago. But back then, everybody had bikes, and we rode all over the countryside.”
Henry worked construction after high school until the U.S. military began a draft lottery to gather troops for Vietnam. He volunteered instead, starting in engineering before switching to aviation. He became an aircraft mechanic, first for planes and later for helicopters.
Halfway through his first tour, Henry got permission to go home and be with his wife, who fell ill and died while he was in the service. He would ultimately serve three years in Vietnam, earning several awards, including the Bronze Star, and helping evacuate U.S. personnel from the country in 1975.
The award he remembers most, though, was the Purple Heart he earned after being struck by shrapnel near the front lines. Henry said he still remembers the four nurses standing around him with tweezers, alternately pulling bits of metal out of his body and joking, "He loves me. He loves me not."
After 20 years in the Army, Henry retired to Florida but found it too hot and muggy. He started driving, searching for a new home, and ultimately landed in Astoria, where he’s lived in the same apartment for the past 40 years.
After his stroke, physicians wanted him to move into a care home. Henry objected and instead got an in-home caregiver through Caring for the Coast.
“It’s a relief,” Henry said. “This is my apartment, and I’m not in one of these care” facilities.
During his rehab, one of Henry's physical therapists noted how riding a bike might help him recover from his stroke.
Meredith Howell, who has been Henry’s caretaker through Caring for the Coast for the past several years, started making calls. She eventually got Caring for the Coast, Bikes and Beyond, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars to all chip in and get Henry his own bike, a blue recumbent that will fly the Purple Heart and American flag on the back.
“Lee tends to sleep a lot, but when he knows we’re heading out, and we’re going to be in the community and get some exercise, his whole demeanor changes,” Howell said. "He’s happy. We all know that exercise is good for our bodies.”
