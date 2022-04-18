When Jan Johnson heard of 100 Women Who Care, she knew she wanted to bring the idea to Clatsop County.
The collective action group has chapters throughout the world. Earlier this year, Johnson, an author and former teacher from Brownsmead, launched a local chapter.
The group will meet four times a year to listen to presentations from three local nonprofits nominated by members. One nonprofit will be selected each quarter, and members will each donate $100 to the cause.
Johnson said the key question for people interested in joining the group is: "Do you feel like what you are giving is not enough to really help that organization?"
Johnson has experience fundraising for local nonprofits. She and her husband, Ed, helped found the Knappa School Foundation. She thinks the group has an opportunity to make a big impact.
"I'd like to be able to facilitate $40,000 a year to local nonprofits and to build a community" Johnson said. "I think when you live a life of giving, you feel good. It makes you happy."
Johnson said there will be a theme each quarter, starting with arts and culture. Other themes will include the environment, women and children and homelessness and mental health.
Members will be able to nominate organizations, and then there will be a vote to narrow them down to three. A steering committee will vet the nonprofits.
Johnson said that each nonprofit will be invited to give a presentation. Afterward, members will vote for one that will receive donations directly at the meeting.
The nonprofit selected will have to wait three years before it can be nominated again. The organization will also be asked to come back and present how the money was used.
The first meeting will be held over lunch at the Astoria Golf & Country Club on May 2, where Johnson said members will have the opportunity to suggest local arts and culture nonprofits.
People can visit 100 Women Who Care Clatsop County's website to become a member.