For child care, insurance and golf lesson needs, the Jannusch family of Astoria would be a good place to start.
The wife and husband team of Angie and Cole Jannusch both own or co-own businesses in Astoria. One coaches high school basketball and golf in Warrenton, and the other coaches high school golf in Seaside.
Most afternoons, they meet at the Astoria Golf & Country Club, where they conduct practices with their separate girls golf teams.
As Angie Jannusch states on her Facebook page, she’s an “owner, teacher, magic maker at Bumble Art Studio.”
She can add full-time wife and mom to three daughters, and — for the past two springs — girls golf coach at Seaside.
Meanwhile, Cole Jannusch has been a local insurance agent since 2007, coached Warrenton girls basketball last winter and currently coaches the Warrenton girls golf team.
“I was coaching golf last year and he’s coaching this year … he said, ‘This is perfect, we can both show up, hang out and play golf,’” Angie Jannusch said. “I’m like, ‘babe, you don’t actually get to play golf when you’re coaching.’ He has it backwards.”
Coaching and playing golf actually takes up just a small portion of their day.
Angie Jannusch and Amy Atkinson are co-owners of the Bumble Art Studio, a community child development center in Astoria providing child care.
Between business, work, coaching girls golf and raising their own three daughters, “we’re maxed out at this point,” Jannusch said. “I work from 7:30 to 1 o’clock (at Bumble Art Studio), then afternoons I go to golf practice, and as soon as we’re done with golf practice, we’re driving our own kids for softball.”
A graduate of Jesuit High School in Portland and the University of Montana in Missoula, where the couple first met, Jannusch said, “after I had my third daughter, I was going to be a stay-at-home mom, but that didn’t pan out,” so Jannusch helped open the Bumble Art Studio, “which went from 12 kids to 25 kids, and now we have about 75 students enrolled.”
“We also have 20 people on payroll, so it’s turned into a pretty massive operation,” she said. “We are maxed out. We’ve helped as many families as we can, and we’re currently enrolling through the year as kids come and go. It’s good for as big as it’s gotten. It’s been great.”
Golfwise, Jannusch’s Seaside team played in the Cowapa League tournament and will compete in the District 1 state qualifier match in early May at Quail Valley Golf Course. Cole Jannusch’s Warrenton team of five golfers will compete in the same tournament.
Last week, the Lady Gulls were “in a tuneup mode, trying to pull it together,” Jannusch said. “We have some talent and we’re doing well within the Cowapa League meets, so we’ll try to figure how to get the most out of these girls in the next couple weeks.”
Seaside’s lineup, from week to week, changes due to other commitments for her golfers, from student body duties to Astoria Regatta queen for Leah Boles.
“We have an amazing group of girls,” Jannusch said. “They have so many commitments, we might be rotating players in and out from Monday to Tuesday, depending on how things look.”
The good news for Seaside is that the majority of this year’s golfers are freshmen.
And more positive news — the weather, which last week went straight from winter to summer-like conditions.
“It’s been horrible this year,” Jannusch said. “For the girls who have never played before, they come out and it’s like, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever done.’ To spend five hours playing in that with frozen hands is pretty brutal.”
It should be sunshine from here on out, just what Jannusch needs to keep golfers interested in the sport.
“We want to make it enjoyable for the golfers, because we want them to continue playing,” she said. “The beginning of the season I had 18 girls, and that’s a huge number for golf. Thirteen are still here and committed, and that’s great.”