Born and raised in Corsica, an island off the coast of France in the Mediterranean Sea, Felicia Olmeta-Schult laughs about the fact that growing up, the tide was hardly noticeable.

Now, as the coastal hazards specialist for Oregon Sea Grant and Oregon State University Extension Service, she studies the many hazards that threaten communities along the West Coast, where she describes the environment as much more “wild.”

Felicia Olmeta-Schult

Felicia Olmeta-Schult is the coastal hazards specialist for Oregon Sea Grant and Oregon State University Extension Service.

Tags