When Aaron Brown’s close friend lost his father after a long battle with a chronic illness last year, Brown wanted to be there for him.
But with his friend living in England and the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, Brown, who works as a primary care physician at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, found it difficult to be supportive.
“I was trying to be there for him as much as I could be from nine hours away, but it just didn’t feel right,” he recalled.
So when Brown heard of his friend’s idea to bike across England on the anniversary of his father’s death, he knew what he had to do.
“Well, you’re not going to do this ride alone,” he remembers saying.
On Wednesday, Brown will join his friend to bike 180 miles from Liverpool to {span}Mablethorpe{/span}. The duo intend to do the journey in 24 hours, with both raising funds for their local hospice centers.
Brown, who lost his father and his sister during the pandemic, also plans to ride in their memory.
“I’ve been pretty calm, but as the ride has gotten closer … I’ve gotten a little bit more anxious, but I’m so excited because the community response and support has been so overwhelming,” he said. “It’s just been awesome.”
Although Brown is a dedicated runner, this trip will be the farthest he has ever rode on a bike.
In order to get in proper shape for the ride, while juggling a busy schedule, Brown bikes, runs or lifts weights for around two to three hours a day.
For Brown, who has spent over three years at Columbia Memorial, working in rural health care has been a goal since he was growing up in Kansas. To go along with his love for the ocean, the North Coast offered a perfect fit.
During his time in the area, Brown has gained an appreciation for the work that the hospital’s hospice center — Lower Columbia Hospice — provides for patients and families in a difficult time of their lives.
“Our hospice is such an amazing organization and provides an invaluable resource to our patients and our loved ones and helps them on the next step of their journey,” he said.
People interested in donating to the hospice for Brown’s ride can do so at the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation website. Pictures, videos and updates on Brown’s ride will be available on the hospital’s social media pages.
While seeking to honor the struggles and grief that patients or families in hospice have went through, one quote has stuck with Brown as he prepares for his big ride: “It’s OK if all you did today was breathe.”