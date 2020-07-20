He is Astoria's man of many talents.
Professional musician, teacher, bus driver, world traveler, disc jockey, the voice of Fishermen football and restorer of old homes.
He has not done much of the above this summer, but Mark Erickson still keeps busy, despite coronavirus travel restrictions.
“My wife (Ann) and I had our first European trip planned, paid for, then canceled,” Erickson said. “We have dear friends in the Azores, and we were going to spend a week there. Then we were going to Portugal and Spain for a week. We were also going to Boston on the way there, and a few days in Philadelphia on the way back.
“It was a nice big loop that we had planned. Instead, we're just restoring rotten parts of some homes around the area.”
But, no worries. Erickson still enjoys life wherever he happens to be. His work in home restoration and being a grandfather of six keeps him busy.
Last summer, he was in Australia, taking part in a reunion concert with his former band.
Erickson was part of a local reggae group, “Ma Barley,” which, unfortunately, is no more.
“Some key members of the band have moved away,” Erickson said. “So Ma Barley is a legend now. We have a serious gap in dance band options in our county. So if anyone wants to start a reggae band, be my guest.”
For a long time, Erickson co-hosted “Caribbean Moon,” on local public radio station KMUN. The show still runs from 7 to 9 p.m. every Friday, but Erickson has not hosted since March 13. More coronavirus restrictions.
“The radio station has been trying really hard to catch up with things,” he said, “so the shows are being broadcast remotely and on tape. There are five or six volunteers who are keeping the station alive and vibrant.”
Just like Erickson's music.
“I don't have a band at the moment, but I will be babysitting (Caribbean Moon co-host) Jeremy Hirsh's piano. We've got some guitars and basses and three or four saxophones lying around. I play, but just for my own pleasure and my wife's constant displeasure.”
Meanwhile, the summer of 2020 had Erickson reflecting on 1968, when he was 16 and attending Mountlake Terrace High School, north of Seattle.
The spring, summer and fall of 1968 included assassinations, riots, protests and a presidential election, all while the war in Vietnam was at its peak.
“As far as the '60s are concerned, we had a tremendous amount of education at Mountlake Terrace about the Holocaust and also about civil rights,” Erickson recalled. “I was a speaker in my class graduation, and the topic of the whole event was race relations. Race relations has been a super important part of my whole adult life. I felt like being in a reggae band and also playing reggae music, it's sort of my social demonstration of positive change for our society.”
After high school, he said, “My draft number was five in 1971. I kept my student deferment by keeping my grades up at Linfield, but I was also a conscientious objector. I was the third conscientious objector in my family. My grandfather was a conscientious objector in World War I, my dad in World War II, and I was a conscientious objector during Vietnam, on the basis that we believe in reconciliation. That's been a family tradition, and I'm proud to have been a member of that line. Nonviolence and reconciliation.”
In the 1980s, Erickson said, “I drove a Green Tortoise bus, when I was taking a break from teaching.”
The Green Tortoise line was one of several low-cost bus companies established in the 1970s, based in San Francisco and Seattle, providing long-distance service. It was also referred to as a “hippie bus” company during the 1970s, for their counterculture atmosphere.
“It covered the whole country, from San Francisco to Boston,” Erickson said. “We toured Alaska and the Yukon to Baja. I've been to all 50 states, as a tour guide through about 45. I didn't put that on my résumé when I got my first teaching job in the Astoria School District, because it was kind of an alternative bus company with a seedy reputation. But I'm proud to say now that I was a Green Tortoise bus driver.”
In the coming months, Erickson hopes to return to his volunteer job as public address announcer at Astoria football games.
“I really miss the camaraderie of watching local sports. I retired from teaching four years ago, and I miss the community of the school district. I hope that when football comes back, I get to participate in my volunteer area.”
