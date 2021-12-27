CANNON BEACH — As a teenager, Lt. Shaunna White, the recruitment and retention coordinator at the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District, swore she would never be a firefighter.
Her mother worked at Gearhart’s fire department, then at Seaside’s. Her boyfriend, now husband, T.J., worked at the Cannon Beach department. And both worked for Medix Ambulance Service, as well.
With her loved ones’ pagers going off more or less constantly, White started to resent the paramedic firefighter profession. “Hated the fire industry, to be honest,” she said.
After she and T.J. left the U.S. Marine Corps, White struggled to transition from the military mindset to civilian life. T.J. convinced her to join the Cannon Beach fire crew in 2014, the year two memorable wildland fires — both the result of strong winds reigniting slash piles — erupted in Arch Cape and Falcon Cove, torching about 400 acres.
White asked if she could go on the second fire — she had joined the department a couple of months before — and was told she was too new. It was a formative disappointment, one that motivated her to gain as much knowledge and as many certifications as she could.
Later, a new fire chief, Matt Benedict, showed White how the industry was “supposed to be,” she said: organized, hierarchical, team-oriented and full of camaraderie — the parts of the military she didn’t realize she’d missed.
White was ready to pursue firefighting as a career. “I saw the road of what I needed to do,” she recalled.
White went on to earn her associate degree in fire science from Clatsop Community College. Cannon Beach hired her full time in 2019. She is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in fire services administration through Eastern Oregon University and minoring in communications.
The construction throughout Cannon Beach worries her. Many homes and buildings have cedar shake siding or resemble log cabins. Structures are frequently not up to code — several major hotels don’t have sprinkler systems, for example. And the fire department hasn’t had a full-time fire marshal in recent memory, Chief Marc Reckmann said. The fire district hopes to hire one with the revenue from the food tax that voters narrowly approved in fall.
Earlier this month, White and her crew responded to an electrical fire at a downtown business. An employee had seen the flames and extinguished them, containing the fire to the code-violating multiplug outlet, which had melted and blackened. The circuit had been overloaded by a space heater.
“It frustrated me, it disappointed me, and it made me scared all at the same time,” she said, imagining the danger to employees and customers.
White’s job, one of four administrative positions, is funded by a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Her role, which involves attracting new volunteers and keeping them, is becoming crucial at fire departments nationwide as fewer volunteers sign up. Roughly 80% of fire departments are either all-volunteer or mostly volunteer, according to 2018 figures from the National Fire Protection Association.
White has to learn what motivates her recruits, what they need in their lives to stay on. In her case, while she and T.J. felt a lifetime with the Marines was not conducive to having a family, the fire service is conducive to it, she said. They recently bought a house in Seaside, the town where White grew up. T.J., also a lieutenant, is the Cannon Beach department’s emergency medical services coordinator.
“If people are thinking about volunteering, or they’re intimidated by a fire department, don’t be. Reach out to them … Every single fire department needs volunteers,” she said.
Many of Cannon Beach’s volunteers arrive as young adults without much life experience. The 31-year-old White said the best part of her job involves working with the volunteers to help them grow, not just as firefighters, but as human beings.
“My goal is, if they leave here and they go and work for Portland Fire, some big company, they’re better than when they came here. That’s how I want them to leave,” she said.
White has had recruits tell her, “My goal is to be better than you.” In her eyes, that would be a win. “I’m like, ‘I hope so. I really hope so,’” she said.