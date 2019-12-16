Bernice Hobbs may have only lived in Astoria for short stints, but her resume intertwines with the city’s past.
The 89-year-old Clatskanie resident once worked as a teenager in the original Columbia Memorial Hospital, on board the ferries plying the Columbia River and in canneries all along the waterfront.
Originally from the upper peninsula of Michigan, Hobbs came to Astoria in the early 1940s with her parents and four siblings, following extended family who came for work in local shipyards during World War II. The families came in five separate carloads, each on gas stamps approved by the U.S. government when fuel was rationed, Hobbs said.
At 13 years old, Hobbs got a permit to work as a tray girl at the original Columbia Hospital on Franklin and 16th streets. The building now houses a long-term care facility for Clatsop Care Center.
“I just always worked,” she said. “When I first had to go to work, I made up my mind. If I was going to work, I was going to enjoy it. And I enjoyed every job I had.”
Hobbs’ father moved the family around a lot, she said. After a short stint in Astoria — and after selling their hillside Victorian house for $4,000 — the family moved back to Michigan, where Hobbs worked at a hotel in Big Bay once frequented by industrialist Henry Ford, in logging camps and in a resort on Lake Superior.
Hobbs returned to Astoria at 15. She and a friend got a private room and went to work waiting tables and cooking aboard the Tourist No. 2 ferrying people between Oregon and Washington state. She remembers some mornings so foggy the ferry would end up a mile downriver from the northern landing in Megler, Washington.
“Megler was a population of five — three people and two dogs,” she said.
Hobbs worked in canneries in Uppertown, downtown and Uniontown. She followed her husband, after he left the U.S. Marine Corps, to various jobs in California, back to Astoria and later in Montana. He eventually found a job at an aluminum mill in Longview, Washington, and their family settled in Clatskanie. Hobbs said she stopped working by then, aside from raising three boys and a girl.
Hobbs, who turns 90 in August, keeps herself healthy with trips to the gym, tai chi and walks. She’s walked twice across the Astoria Bridge during the Great Columbia Crossing.
“I may have to look old, but I refuse to get old,” she said. “I won’t do it.”
