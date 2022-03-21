GEARHART — Alan Arora was a CEO for a software company before becoming a consultant specializing in business development. Jennifer Arora, a senior vice president for Sony Pictures in media and marketing, was on the studio lot every day.
When Sony restructured, the couple saw an opportunity to re-imagine their future.
“I was portable,” Alan Arora said. “It was pretty easy for me to leave LA, so we made the move to Oregon.”
They both worked from their home in Lake Oswego. When the pandemic hit, they began to evaluate what life would be like coming out of COVID-19.
They are the proud new owners of the Pacific Way Cafe and Marketplace.
“We both fancied ourselves foodies,” he said. “I used to joke in the middle of my corporate career — I guess it was a joke — wouldn’t it be nice if I could just have a chalkboard bistro out on the highway somewhere, that I wrote on a chalkboard what I had that day? And if you liked it, you came on in. If you want a bottle of wine, there’s a rack, pick it out. That was sort of my dream, but I couldn’t really see how to connect the dots.”
They began their search for the right fit on the Oregon Coast. When the Sweet Shop became available, they zeroed in on Gearhart. When that sold, Arora reached out to Lisa and John Allen at Pacific Way.
“We thought, it’s got a really nice character,” Arora said. “I called John up one day and said, ‘Hey, I’d love to come by and introduce myself. I’m not a Realtor, but really like the vibe of your place.’”
The Allens opened at the corner of Cottage and Pacific Way in the late 1980s. The restaurant gained favor with locals, visitors and foodies from all over, with glowing reviews from leading food and wine publications.
At the start of the pandemic, the restaurant closed, but the Allens reopened as a bakery and micro market.
Arora felt at home as soon as he entered. “I wasn’t interested in flipping it upside down,” he said. “I wasn’t interested in any radical transformation.”
Arora loved what the Allens had created: a social hub with food involved. “There’s good wine and beer involved. There’s morning coffee involved, but it’s a hub," he said. "And all the pieces fit together.”
They negotiated for about six months before announcing a deal in February.
While terms were not disclosed, the Allens retain ownership of the building. The family bought the restaurant, the fixtures and equipment. They dropped the “bakery” in the name and will reopen as Pacific Way Cafe and Marketplace.
The Aroras plan to continue serving pastries and coffee in the morning. They’ll reopen the former cafe space and expand the micro market with specialty items. One side room will contain cafe seating and the second a wine room. Including dining in the fireplace room and covered outdoor area, the restaurant will have a combined seating of 52. The restaurant will be dine in, takeout or some combination of the two.
“It’s going to be a hybrid,” Arora said.
To add to the menu, the Aroras purchased the recipes and the trailer from the former Pacific Crab Co., the business founded by Rhenee Mady and her husband, David Farrell, who moved to Wisconsin.
The Aroras will bring Pacific Crab Co. to the Portland Seafood & Wine Festival in late March and the Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival in Astoria in late April.
For now, Arora said the career change has invigorated him. He said he can “never say never,” but doesn’t have the capacity to continue his consulting at present.
“Revitalizing the Pacific Way space in a way that respectfully honors its Gearhart heritage is my No. 1 priority and focus,” he said. “I’m getting up in the morning and I can’t wait to get to work. I haven’t had that feeling in — I don’t know how many years.”