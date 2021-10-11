When Vicki Baker reflects back on her teaching career, her face lights up with a smile.
Although it took several years of teaching in the Midwest to discover if the profession was right for her, she eventually found a home in Astoria in 1978 when she was hired to teach a small kindergarten class in Olney.
“I had five wonderful students,” she said. “I remember packing them in my little Volkswagen bug, getting them all strapped in to see the Astoria Column because they had never seen the Column.”
Any remaining skepticism was out the window, as Baker found a unique appreciation for the enthusiasm of kindergartners.
“We could sing songs. I could read books to them. They were happy to be there,” she said.
She soon took over first and second grade in Olney, which she taught until her retirement in 1999.
Although Baker initially missed teaching and the enjoyment of working with kids, she has since found a new passion to occupy her time: art.
While she had taken art classes, it was a printmaking class with Royal Nebeker, a renowned artist in Astoria, that helped drive her appreciation of printmaking and art in general.
During the class with Nebeker, he had everyone pick a few pieces of their work to display. The feeling of showing off her art was something that stuck with Baker.
“I didn’t sell anything, but when you get your work framed, it just makes it more precious … it was just mainly that satisfaction of presenting something you have worked on and has brought joy, and letting other people see it,” she said. “That has really been my motivation for showing and selling art, is just to share what I’m doing and hopefully some people will enjoy it.”
While she will always value the creative process of printmaking, Baker eventually discovered her love for painting and has stuck with it ever since.
Baker’s impressionistic style explores shapes and bright colors.
“A lot of people find my work emotional. They immediately make up a story to go with it. And even if that’s not really what I was doing when I created it, I love hearing that kind of response,” she said.
Doing art has allowed Baker to be engaged with the community in many ways. She is a member of Tempo Gallery, a local collective of artists. She has also been a part of Trails End Art Association in Gearhart for over two decades.
Over the course of her self-taught art career, Baker has been influenced by a number of people and things, but one source stands out the most.
“I loved creating art with kids. It’s just so fresh,” she said. “I would say that their art was really an inspiration to me to be much freer with my own art.”