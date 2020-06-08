Geographically speaking, no one knows Clatsop County better than Nancy Frederick.
With her faithful companion, "Pearl," the 50-something schoolteacher who is in 20-something shape has spent hundreds of hours running the trails, paths, old logging roads and abandoned rail lines.
She runs everything off-road that's on a map (or not), and finds remote peaks that sometimes only have a number and not a name.
Her latest kick is making her way to the highest peaks in the county.
“I started climbing the peaks of Clatsop County about three years ago,” she said. “There's a list you can get online (listsofjohn.com). I just thought it would be a half-year endeavor, but I found there's a lot to climb.”
And “it's harder than it sounds, because they all start looking the same. You have to find them by looking at coordinates. Some take me two or three attempts, and a lot of trails are logging roads or behind gates. Some of the trails are 17 miles one way.”
But the views once you reach the top?
“Oh, my gosh,” she said. “Each time I get to one, I say, 'This is the best view I've ever seen.' There's peaks that have names and peaks that have numbers. I've been trying to see all the peaks that have names. The group I go with takes the coordinates, and we've been naming peaks after each one of our dogs. We just named one 'Zoey Peak.' It's like being in a foreign country.”
Frederick's personal running companion and protector is her dog, Pearl.
“She's a beast,” with unlimited endurance, Frederick said. “She's 2 1/2, and I started running with her when she was probably too young to be running, but she can go and go and go. You'd think she would just drop when she gets home, but she still has energy.”
In addition to Pearl, Frederick usually runs or walks the trails with an informal group of fellow trail-travelers who have the same passion. Most join the group through Frederick's Facebook page, “Just Run Bike Swim Astoria.”
“It's a group I started nine or 10 years ago. I was trying to find people who did the same sort of things. There's a lot of followers now, with a core group of 10 or 20. Sometimes you don't want to go by yourself.
“A bunch of us have been meeting at Fort George every Tuesday for nine years. We go out and run, then meet. Fort George made some great shirts for us.”
Frederick teaches third grade at Lewis & Clark Elementary School, and with the coronavirus restrictions, “it's really different right now. My stress level is high, just because I like to teach and be in front of the kids. It's been really challenging.”
With conditions gradually getting back to normal, she said, “I have been noticing lately there are a lot more cars parked at the trailheads. There's more people walking. I'm glad everyone's getting out, that's awesome. I just hope it doesn't get too crazy.”
A former runner in high school who ran events like the 400 and 800 meters, Frederick discovered distance events and hasn't looked back.
“When I was little I saw something about the Hawaiian Ironman on TV. My whole life has been knowing that there's all these things out there that you can do, and I'm kind of intrigued with endurance. I really admire those people.”
Frederick has run marathons and ultramarathons, even a 50K.
“At times I've been obsessed with cycling, then running, or on water. I like swimming in open water.”
Her latest obsession is the remote trails.
“I do not like to go on trails that are maintained or that the public uses. I'm really independent. I take Pearl everywhere with me, and I don't take her anywhere if she has to be on leash.”
Above her house, she said, “there are literally miles and miles of trails. I've been exploring back there for about three years, and every single time I think I've got it covered, I find another trail.”
In fact, Frederick could probably write a book on the undiscovered country.
“Every trail I'm on is my favorite. I really do love them all. I call them things like the 'salal trail,' the 'really muddy trail,' the 'spooky trail' or the 'fun trail.'”
Running around a track or on a road? That wouldn't be exciting enough for Frederick.
“I don't like being on a treadmill or in a gym or the pool,” she said. “One thing just leads to another, and right now I'm stuck on this peak obsession.”
And she likes to keep it all in-county. There's something for everyone.
“We just live in an amazing place,” she said.
