GEARHART — Most people in Seaside recognize Dale McDowell as the city’s public works director.

Few recognize him and his wife, Sherrill McDowell, as breeders of championship Burmese cats. They attend cat shows through The International Cat Association and the Cat Fanciers’ Association, traveling throughout the Pacific Northwest, California and Canada. They’ve used frequent flyer miles to attend shows on the East Coast.

Dale and Sherrill McDowell
Buy Now

Dale and Sherrill McDowell at home in Gearhart. 
Bluey

Bluey, with the look that charmed international judges. 

Tags