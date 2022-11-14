GEARHART — Most people in Seaside recognize Dale McDowell as the city’s public works director.
Few recognize him and his wife, Sherrill McDowell, as breeders of championship Burmese cats. They attend cat shows through The International Cat Association and the Cat Fanciers’ Association, traveling throughout the Pacific Northwest, California and Canada. They’ve used frequent flyer miles to attend shows on the East Coast.
Originally from Tacoma, Washington, when first dating, Dale McDowell learned that if he wanted to pursue a relationship with Sherrill, he would have to learn to live with both her and her cat, despite a less-than-friendly first impression.
“I said, ‘That’s my cat,’” Sherrill McDowell said. “‘He’s staying.’”
The McDowells got their first Burmese in 1989. The cats lived into their 20s and the couple fell in love with their sociable personalities.
Burmese are not the type of cat “that comes in and claws everything, rips up your furniture, your drapes, turns on you,” Dale McDowell said. “The Burmese can be vocal when they want something. But they're very playful.”
The females are usually the alpha-type personality, Sherrill McDowell said, and weigh about 5 pounds.
Males are considerably bigger, known as “bricks wrapped in silk” because of their deceivingly heavy body density.
Burmese are traditionally one of four traditional colors: platinum, blue, champagne or dark brown, she said. The breed is also known to be less likely to promote allergies.
The McDowells came to Seaside when Dale McDowell joined Howard E. Johnson & Sons/Larson Construction as an estimator and project manager for WorldMark Seaside.
They built their home in 1998 and moved to Seaside full time in 2001. Sherrill McDowell is an elementary school counselor at Pacific Ridge Elementary School. Dale McDowell was named public works director in 2015.
They now rent a house in Gearhart, where they live with their three Burmese cats, Linus, Vixen and Bluey.
Linus, a platinum male, is 18.
Vixen and Bluey — short for Blueford — are brother and sister from the same litter, and turned 5 in March.
Vixen, the acrobat of the family, will “actually fetch,” Dale McDowell said. “Vixen is the queen of the house and she knows it and she makes sure everybody else knows it.”
The cats are happy indoors and make no attempt to go outside.
Bluey, who travels calmly underneath an airplane seat, won the No. 1 International Burmese Best of Breed Alter in 2020 from The International Cat Association, taking home a ribbon, plaque and magazine write-ups.
Bluey is “a real ham” who uses the toilet rather than the litter box, Dale McDowell said.
Show cats are judged on their personality and agility.
Some cats don’t like the shows, Dale McDowell said, but Bluey jumps into the carrier as soon as the McDowells pull it out.
The McDowells bred their first litter in 2019, with a waiting list of 25 to 30 people for kittens.
They keep the kittens until they are about 14 weeks old and have been to Bayshore Veterinary Hospital to receive their first shots.
The McDowells’ celebrity in the cat world is appreciated at City Hall, Dale said, where he shares photos of the cat family.
The couple hopes to keep educating people about the Burmese breed and about cats in general. A lot of those who adopt the Burmese cats from the McDowells are also dog owners, he said.
“I’m sure they’ll sleep on top of the dog,” he said. “The Burmese cat runs the house.”