After watching a presentation on the potential fallout from the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami, John Benson and several other residents of Hamlet, a rural community alongside U.S. Highway 26, sought to advance disaster preparedness.

“A bunch of us got together — ‘Hey, we need to get on this,’” Benson recalls.

Necanicum schoolhouse

A nonprofit wants to renovate an old Necanicum schoolhouse.

