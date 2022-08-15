After watching a presentation on the potential fallout from the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami, John Benson and several other residents of Hamlet, a rural community alongside U.S. Highway 26, sought to advance disaster preparedness.
“A bunch of us got together — ‘Hey, we need to get on this,’” Benson recalls.
The group started a nonprofit — Friends of Hamlet Fire Protection District — and ideas began to take shape. But as one particular project gained focus, Benson and his team saw an opportunity to fill multiple needs within the community at once through the refurbishment an old Necanicum schoolhouse.
After some much-needed work, Benson envisions the red, one-room building becoming a training and meeting space for the fire district, an emergency shelter and disaster relief center and a community gathering place.
“Back in the day, there were weddings that took place there, reunions, family gatherings. They had dances at least once a month and dinners,” he said. “We’re not exactly sure how it’s going to be colored, but we do want more of a community feeling and center going on there. Maybe movies.”
The schoolhouse, which neighbors the fire district’s station, was deeded to the fire department in 1991. But the structure, which was built in 1930, according to Clatsop County records, is in need of major upkeep and repair work.
The nonprofit and volunteers who pitched in have already implemented a new septic system and demolished a poorly built section of the building, but more work needs to be done. The group is eyeing a paint job, insulation and a new roof and siding.
For the building to function as an effective emergency shelter, it will also need electric rewiring and a heating system, which will come with substantial cost. Raising money has been an uphill challenge.
“We started on a shoestring and we are still desperately looking for funds,” Benson said.
Benson, a former volunteer firefighter in the rural district for two decades, has taken over grant writing for the nonprofit, which has seen some success. A community garage sale and a bottle drive have also provided financial assistance.
The structure was at one point used by the Seaside School District and is believed to be the second schoolhouse at the location, but Benson is unsure when it changed uses. After contacting several museums and historical groups and coming up short, Benson is in search of any information or old photographs of the schoolhouse.
Once the building is restored, Benson said, the group will shift focus to emergency preparedness and disaster relief. They plan to store ready-to-eat meals, tents, blankets and other resources.
Whether hosting a movie night, providing a warm space during a power outage or giving assistance during the “Big One,” Benson sees the schoolhouse filling an essential need.
“We honestly expect, with the Cascadia earthquake, there are going to be people on foot trying to get back to Portland, and that is going to be the first stop,” he said.