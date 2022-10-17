Mady Hanna, Astoria police oath

With Astoria Police Chief Stacy Kelly, left, looking on, Madyson Hanna was sworn in by Mayor Bruce Jones at a City Council meeting this month.

 Astoria Police Department

Officer Madyson Hanna has reported for duty with the Astoria Police Department.

She was sworn in at a City Council meeting this month and is in a field training process after serving three years as an officer in Warrenton.

Mady Hanna

Madyson Hanna played basketball for Warner Pacific.

