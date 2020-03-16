The red brick Fire Station No. 2 building at the corner of 30th Street and Marine Drive has had many different lives, from beer storage and condensed milk production to an active fire station and a firefighter’s museum.
Now a hot yoga studio has taken up residence in the top floor.
Djordje and Trudy Citovic, along with Jamie Savva, are the partners behind Fire Station Yoga, a new purveyor in the growing trend of heated yoga classes.
After relocating to Astoria, Djordje Citovic said, he grew tired of traveling to the Portland area to take hot yoga classes. The region’s other hot yoga studio on Main Avenue in Warrenton closed several years ago.
He acquired an inflatable dome from the United Kingdom — inside which yogis can hold heated classes — but needed a place to put it.
Trudy Citovic’s dad, former Mayor Willis Van Dusen, put the partners in touch with the Clatsop County Historical Society, which opened the Uppertown Firefighters Museum in 1989. Atop the museum is a former gym where Van Dusen remembered playing basketball.
“The fact that I was able to set it up here, and the fact that it’s a fire station, and we’re doing hot yoga — it was meant to be, basically,” Djordje Citovic said. “It kind of named itself.”
Accessing the studio involves a trip through firefighting history, past historic tools and engines used to fight the region’s blazes. In recent weeks, the partners have been building out the yoga studio inside the space, with local artists creating the studio’s signage and flames running up the stairwell to the studio. A grand opening during Second Saturday Art Walk was postponed because of the coronavirus.
The classes attract a lot of firefighters, police and U.S. Coast Guard families, said Savva, an instructor at the studio who is also a local instructional assistant and a military spouse. The classes, including beginner and advanced sessions, are meant for men, women and people of all body types and physical abilities, Savva said.
“This is a chance for people who like sauna,” she said. “That is tapping into the (history) in this community.”
The lease to Fire Station Yoga is also a boon for the historical society's lightly trafficked museum. The building started as part of the North Pacific Brewery, once the largest in Astoria before succumbing to prohibition in 1914. It reopened as a condensed milk factory in 1916, was remodeled into a fire station by 1928 and by 1989 became the firefighter's and children's museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.