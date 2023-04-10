SEASIDE — Five coaches in six years for one baseball team. At any level — high school, college or professional — that’s a lot for one program to handle and still maintain some consistency.
Yet through it all, Seaside High School baseball has managed to stay competitive in the traditionally tough Cowapa League.
If you’re scoring at home, Andrew Higgins is the latest head coach for the Gulls.
Since longtime coach Joel Dierickx stepped down after the 2018 season, the Gulls have been coached by Dan McFadden (2019), Ross Knutsen (2020) and Brett Wolfe (2021 and 2022).
When Wolfe stepped down after the 2022 season, Higgins — already living in Astoria — jumped at the chance to get back in the coaching game.
He had previously coached youth baseball in the Portland area, and most recently five years at Estacada High School.
“My wife got a job at the (Columbia River) Maritime Museum, so we moved here four years ago,” Higgins said. “I was looking to get back into coaching in some way, shape or form, and when the head job opened at Seaside, I applied for it, and it all worked out.”
Wolfe is still on the Seaside coaching staff, along with Nick Nelson.
Even before moving to Clatsop County, Higgins knew all about the strong baseball tradition on the North Coast. His Estacada teams had played Astoria and Seaside, losing twice to Dave Gasser-coached Fishermen teams in the state playoffs.
Since 2008, baseball teams from Astoria, Warrenton and Knappa have appeared in a combined 10 state championship games, winning six.
Higgins took Estacada to the 4A state title game in 2016, when the Rangers lost to Henley in the championship.
“Knappa has a great tradition with Jeff Miller. Lennie Wolfe (Warrenton) has been coaching for a long, long time, and Brett (Wolfe) is a Hall of Famer,” Higgins said. “There’s so much going on up here, it’s a good thing. And I’ve known coach (Jim) Auld (former Seaside coach) for a couple years now. Hopefully, we can get things back and make him proud.”
Despite the coaching turnover at Seaside, Higgins said, “it’s been a pretty easy transition, especially with Brett helping out. He’s got a wealth of knowledge, so you can learn something by sitting and talking to him for five minutes.”
So far, “it’s been a process of getting through things,” he said of his new job. “There’s a learning curve for everybody. I’ve been out of baseball for three years. We hit the ground running and are just now getting it all together. We’re playing good baseball, and at the end of the day that’s what matters.”
The Gulls played a tough nonleague schedule that included, “in my opinion, four of the top five 4A teams,” Higgins said, “and we were leading in every game in the fifth inning or later, so we’re sitting in a good spot. We just have to straighten out a few things and get that monkey off our backs. We have a good group of boys that all know how to play baseball.
“I think we have a good chance to make a league title run, and hopefully give some teams some hell in the playoffs.”
Higgins also has some hopes for the program regarding facilities.
“Some long-term things they’re wanting to improve on is having a team room down on the (Broadway) field, just so we’re not changing in the dugout,” he said. “We’re trying to make some upgrades, find some space for a team room, get our snack shack up and going, and giving our press box an upgrade. A team room would benefit everybody — football, baseball, softball, soccer.”
The Seaside School District is working toward a federal deadline to have equity between softball and baseball facilities.
And, hopefully, the Gulls will not be looking for another baseball coach in 2024.
“I have no plans on going anywhere, unless they run me out of town,” said Higgins, who is also on the teaching staff at the high school. “I like everything that Seaside has to offer. The kids are great and they all care about their athletics.”