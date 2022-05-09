Astoria High School senior Maddie Sisley can tell you a thing or two about clearing hurdles.
First, as the No. 2-ranked 100-meter hurdler in the state, she jumps hurdles pretty much every day in practice or meets.
Two, she’s part of a senior class that had to deal with nearly two years of limited seasons — or no season at all — in sports because of COVID-19.
And third, Sisley has been jumping obstacles for the better part of her four-year athletic career at Astoria, just to compete in the sports she loves.
Anyone who has watched Sisley play soccer for the past four years can appreciate her competitiveness.
She was a standout defender for the Lady Fishermen her first two years, before coach Tim Fastabend moved her forward to midway through her junior season, and Sisley responded by becoming a scoring machine.
She spent her last year-and-a-half as Astoria’s leading scorer and most dangerous soccer player in the open field, finishing the 2021 season with all-league honors.
And she did it all while battling an asthma condition that limited her playing time.
Sisley would play until she would drop, sometimes literally.
“It was a big thing,” she said of the asthma, which would force her to the sidelines at least once a game. “It was a big bump in the road for soccer, especially it being my last year.”
It also made basketball difficult to play, and prevented her from running the 300-meter hurdles.
“With my asthma when I came into high school, I was like, ‘I don’t think I can do the 300,’” she said. “I used to play basketball. I did summer ball my freshman year, then I just chose to focus on two sports (soccer and track). For training, I’m usually in the weight room during the winter, or out hurdling for coach Donna (Sunell).”
In addition to her main track events — at first just the long jump and 100 hurdles — Sisley found herself with free time during meets in her junior season. So toward the end of the year, she took up the triple jump.
Less than a year later, Sisley is ranked No. 1 in the state at the 4A level, and she has added her name to the list of great jumpers in recent school history, including former state champions Charlene Harber and Darian Hageman.
Another Sisley specialty is the 100 hurdles, where she’s ranked second in the state behind Molalla’s Elizabeth Grandle. She’s also second in the long jump. Sisley is first in the triple jump, by nearly 2 feet; and she runs a leg on Astoria’s 400-meter relay.
Not bad for having just two-and-a-half years of track. The 2020 season was canceled, and 2021 was just half a season, with no official state meet.
With help from a few other athletes, and the points Sisley could bring at state this season, it could be another top three team finish for the Astoria girls.
The 2022 season also brings Sisley together for one last victory lap with her young sister, Ashley, a sophomore sprinter who spent two years with Maddie as a teammate in soccer. Now the two are on the same track as part of the short relay.
Last year, “I tried to get Ashley to do track,” Sisley said. “All her friends tried to get her to do track. We pushed her this year too, but she didn’t come out the first week.
“But three weeks into the season, I see her walk in the door at practice, and I said, ‘What are you doing here?’ I thought she was waiting for me or just to hang out with friends.
“Harlie (Wiedmaier) said, ‘She’s doing track!’ And I was super excited. It’s fun being on the same team with a sibling.”
But, “at the same time it’s a little hard,” she said. “We got to play soccer together for two years, and we snapped back and forth at each other a little. But overall it’s fun and I love it.”
Ashley — the fifth-ranked 100-meter runner in the Cowapa — “is quick,” Sisley said. “I knew if she and the soccer girls came out, they would do well. Track is a sport that a lot of kids do to keep in shape for other sports. Then they grow to love it. I think (Ashley) will stay with it. She and Harlie both have a chance to go to state. Our 4-by-1 is sitting pretty high right now.”
At this time next year, Sisley will be attending Washington State University in Pullman. She has no plans to play varsity sports.
“I had some offers from different schools. I went back and forth on it. I’m committed to Washington State, to study athletic training and sports medicine.
“I thought about walking on and competing, but they don’t allow you to take that major and also compete as an athlete. So I just take it as a sign that it’s time to hang up the cleats,” she said, although she has not ruled out competing in club sports.
The move to the Palouse will bring another challenge, once she experiences one of those harsh eastern Washington winters.
“It felt like the longest drive of my life when I went to visit,” she said. “Two hours away, and it felt like we’re in the middle of nowhere. I was like, ‘Where did I decide to go?’ But once we entered Pullman, it felt like home. It’s very much a college town. Everything is involved in and around the college campus. I’m excited.”