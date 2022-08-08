On overcast days when the weather is just right, people walking downtown may come across gigantic bubbles dancing in the wind.

If they follow the trail of iridescent shapes back to the source, they’ll likely find Gavin Lampert in a wacky costume letting a breeze catch onto the solution from his homemade wand.

Bubbles

Gavin Lampert blowing bubbles downtown.
Bubbles

Garth Porteur, along with Gavin Lampert, is one of the ‘bubble guys.’

